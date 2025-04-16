403
France Expresses Disapproval of Algeria’s Expulsion of Diplomats
(MENAFN) French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Wednesday expressed strong disapproval of Algeria’s recent decision to expel a dozen French diplomats, calling the action both "very regrettable" and "unjustifiable."
The diplomatic rift between the two nations appears to be worsening, with the expulsion sparking a swift and firm reaction from France.
Speaking to media, Barrot highlighted the rapid decline in diplomatic relations, stating, "We are in a situation that is very regrettable."
He warned that the expulsion had triggered a sudden breakdown in communication between the French and Algerian governments.
Referring to the action as an "unjustifiable decision," he noted that such moves significantly damage bilateral dialogue.
In retaliation, France has taken reciprocal steps, including the expulsion of 12 Algerian representatives based in France.
Additionally, the French government has called its ambassador in Algiers back for discussions.
Barrot commented, "We are demonstrating, without any ambiguity, our ability to respond without hesitation and with firmness," signaling that France remains resolute in its approach.
Despite the tension, Barrot made it clear that France is not seeking to further inflame the situation. "I don’t believe in showing off strength even more," he remarked, stressing that Paris prefers to handle the conflict with measured diplomacy.
Algeria’s decision came after French authorities charged three individuals in Paris with terrorism-related offenses. One of the accused was reportedly employed by an Algerian consulate in France.
The Algerian government gave the French diplomats a 48-hour window to exit the country.
Although Barrot chose not to make any predictions about the future of bilateral relations, he emphasized the necessity of restoring open communication.
He underscored the long-term goal of reviving constructive dialogue between the two countries.
