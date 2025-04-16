Egypt Showcases Progress Toward Health Equity At Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development and Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, took part in a high-level session titled“Health Equity: New Priorities for Impact” during Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week 2025, held in the UAE from 15 to 17 April.

In his remarks, Abdel Ghaffar presented Egypt's vision for achieving universal and equitable healthcare, affirming that health is a fundamental human right. He underscored the state's commitment to ensuring that all citizens have access to high-quality, affordable healthcare services, regardless of geography or socioeconomic status.

The minister noted that Egypt's approach to developing its health sector is grounded in three core values: equity, sustainability, and human dignity. These principles align with Egypt's Vision 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals. He explained that health equity means enabling all individuals to attain the highest possible standard of health by removing barriers and creating equal opportunities.

Abdel Ghaffar outlined Egypt's comprehensive strategy to promote health equity, which includes ensuring fairness in service provision, addressing the social determinants of health, integrating health considerations into all public policies, leveraging digital data for better decision-making, and engaging in global health initiatives.

He also reviewed Egypt's decades-long journey toward building a comprehensive health insurance system, from the early introduction of public sector employee coverage in the 1960s to the launch of the Universal Health Insurance System in 2018. This system, now being rolled out in phases, aims to achieve nationwide coverage by 2030.

Emphasizing the importance of primary healthcare as the frontline of the health system, Abdel Ghaffar highlighted national initiatives such as“Decent Life,” which focuses on upgrading local health units and expanding access to essential services. He also noted Egypt's advancements in digital transformation, including the creation of more than 2.8 million electronic family health records as part of the universal insurance scheme.

On the public health front, the minister pointed to several major achievements. Egypt has been officially declared free from malaria and Hepatitis C, and remains polio-free due to its robust immunization programs. He reported that basic vaccination coverage has surpassed 95%, supported by the introduction of new vaccines and strengthened disease surveillance systems.

Abdel Ghaffar went on to highlight several of Egypt's key national health initiatives, such as the“100 Million Healthy Lives” campaign, programs targeting maternal and child health, early screening for genetic diseases in newborns, care services for senior citizens, mental health support systems, premarital screening programs, and chronic disease prevention efforts, particularly for diabetes and obesity.

In closing, the minister reaffirmed Egypt's position as an active regional and global health partner. He spotlighted initiatives like“Africa's Cancer Care” and“Healthy Heart for Africa,” which have reached millions across the continent and trained thousands of healthcare professionals. He also emphasized Egypt's focus on environmentally sustainable healthcare, including the development of green hospitals and the deployment of mobile medical units to reach underserved areas.