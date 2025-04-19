Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
'We Are Not Going To Be Scared': Kharge Slams Govt On ED Chargesheet Against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul In National Herald Case

'We Are Not Going To Be Scared': Kharge Slams Govt On ED Chargesheet Against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul In National Herald Case


2025-04-19 08:14:44
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday slammed Narendra Modi-led government over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul in National Herald case.

MENAFN19042025007365015876ID1109448092

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search