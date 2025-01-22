Essex Solutions Achieves 'The Copper Mark' Certification At Torreón Facility Strengthening Commitment To Sustainability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) As the only magnet wire producer in North America with The Copper Mark accredited facilities, this accomplishment underscores the focus we place on responsible copper production and ESG initiatives.” - Jared Rowntree, President North America for Essex SolutionsFORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Essex Solutions (formerly Essex Furukawa Magnet Wire) is proud to announce that its facility in Torreón, Mexico, has officially completed The Copper Mark Assurance Process, following a successful third-party assessment. This achievement marks the company's fourth plant to be recognized with the prestigious award, joining its facilities in Fort Wayne and Franklin, Indiana, as well as the copper rod manufacturing facility in Columbia City, Indiana.



The Copper Mark is an internationally recognized framework that promotes responsible copper production and ethical practices, including environmental protection, human rights, and community engagement. Essex successfully passed a rigorous independent verification assessment covering environmental standards, community health and safety, governance, employee work conditions, and equality reinforcing its commitment to responsible sourcing, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility in alignment with its Vision 2030 ESG initiative.



“We are extremely proud of our Torreón team,” said Jared Rowntree, President North America for Essex Solutions.“Success is not just built on the work we do today, but on the relentless pursuit of bettering ourselves every single day. It's the dedication to continuous improvement, the small steps we take together, that create the momentum to achieve extraordinary results.



“As the only magnet wire producer in North America with The Copper Mark accredited facilities, this accomplishment underscores the focus we place on responsible copper production and ESG initiatives. Our success is dependent upon a commitment not only at the corporate level, but at the employee level on our production floor. This achievement wouldn't be possible without each employee's support in Torreón.”



“Essex Solutions' achievement of The Copper Mark is a testament to their commitment to continuous improvement and responsible practices,” said Michèle Brülhart, Executive Director of The Copper Mark.“We congratulate Torreon on this achievement and recognize the hard work of its team to implement robust standards that promote sustainable, transparent and ethical business practices.”



The award of the Torreón facility reinforces the company's broader efforts to lead the industry in its ESG practices. Essex was the first magnet wire manufacturer to participate and achieve the Assurance Process. By meeting The Copper Mark standards, the company is helping to ensure that its copper production practices are not only responsible but also have a positive impact on employees, communities, and the environment. This achievement also highlights the role Essex Solutions plays in promoting transparency and corporate responsibility and leading the magnet wire industry.



About Essex Solutions



Essex Solutions manufactures the world's most reliable magnet wire, solidifying us as the key provider for OEMs in the automotive industry and partner of choice in the energy, industrial, as well as the commercial and residential sectors. Vertical integration of R&D, rod and enamels, as well as distribution accelerates our manufacturing capabilities, positioning Essex as the world's unrivaled leader of the industry. With a proven history and global footprint spanning three continents, Essex is the only supplier well positioned to meet the needs of customers and deliver locally in each region of the world. Our customer partnerships lead to revolutionary innovations that push industry forward and promote our shared success. For more information, visit essexsolutions .



About the Copper Mark



The Copper Mark is the leading independent assurance framework that promotes responsible practices in the copper, molybdenum, nickel and zinc industries, focusing on environmental protection, social responsibility, and corporate governance. Through its assurance process, The Copper Mark empowers companies to demonstrate their commitment to responsible practices and accountability. The Copper Mark explicitly targets the entire value chain. Producers in mining, smelting/refining and manufacturing can apply for the Copper Mark, the Molybdenum Mark, the Nickel Mark and/or the Zinc Mark by meeting the responsible production and sourcing criteria as defined in the Risk Assessment (RRA) Criteria Guide jointly issued by The Copper Mark and the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI). In total, this covers 33 different criteria, independently assessed on site by third parties. For more information, visit coppermark .

Scarlett Scudder

Superior Essex

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.