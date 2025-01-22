Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Kuwait's First Deputy Prime and Minister of Defense met with the Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE discussing ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

ADEN - The Kuwaiti Al-Najat Charity Society inaugurated the residential village "Al-Khayreen 9", which comprises 30 units in addition to a school and healthcare center, in Abyan Governorate, southern Yemen.

KUWAIT - The number of motorists' offenses, namely abstention from tightening the safety belt and using the mobile phone while driving, hit 61,553 in the last quarter of the past year (2024).

KUWAIT - The Kuwait Banking Association announced that local banks will suspend operations on Thursday, January 30, in observance of the anniversary of Al-Isra and Al-Mi'raj.

KUWAIT - Ambassadors of World Monuments Fund (WMF) visited the Americani Cultural Centre, an affiliate of Dar Al-Athar Al-Islamiyyah (DAI), as part of a 60-night trip around the globe to mark WMF's 60th anniversary.

DAVOS - UN Secretary-General raised alarm over the Israeli occupation's plan to impose a new reality in occupied Palestinian territories.

CAIRO - Egypt will push with utter power for full execution of the cease-fire in Gaza to spare blood of the Palestinian brothers and restore public services to the enclave, president Al-Sisi vowed.



WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump warned Russia he would slap new curbs on it if Moscow abstains from halting the war on Ukraine and seek a deal to stop the three-year hostilities.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order re-designating the Yemeni Ansar Allah group (also known as the Houthis) as a foreign terrorist organization.

BERLIN - The German Police in the city of Aschaffenburg announced the death of two people and others seriously injured during as a result of stabbing attack in one of the city's public parks.



WASHINGTON - The Los Angeles Fire Department issued mandatory evacuation order for residents of the northern town of Castaic amid a new outbreak of the wildfire in the county. (end)

