Author Marilyn Pryle Named A Top 50 Finalist For The 2025 Global Teacher Prize

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heinemann today announced that Professional author Marilyn Pryle has been named one of the top 50 finalists for the 2025 Global Teacher Prize. The prize, an initiative of the Varkey Foundation organized in collaboration with UNESCO, serves to underline the importance of educators and recognize and celebrate their efforts in every corner of the world by acknowledging the impacts of the very best teachers – not only on their students but on the communities around them.

Pryle has been recognized for her work as a World Literature teacher in Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania where she also founded the Scranton English Conversation Group to support the area's growing refugee population. The top 10 finalists will be chosen later this month and a winner will be announced at the World Governments Summit in Dubai from February 11-13.

Past winners have included a Pakastani teacher who founded her own school for underprivileged children in the courtyard of her home at just 13, a primary teacher who transformed education for young girls in a remote village in India, a teacher working with indigenous communities in a fly-in Inuit village in the Canadian Arctic, as well as Heinemann author Nancie Atwell, who was awarded the inaugural Global Teacher Prize in 2015 for her pioneering work with K-8 students in Maine.

"Heinemann is delighted to congratulate Marilyn for being recognized as a Top 50 finalist for this year's Global Teacher Prize," said Maggie DeMont, general manager of Heinemann. "Her mission to create classrooms that foster student voice, self-expression and critical thinking is both inspiring and far-reaching in its impact. It's been our privilege to publish Marilyn's most recent professional books and help to share her philosophy with educators across the globe."

Pryle is the author of many acclaimed books including Teaching Students to Write Effective Essays, Writing Workshop for Middle School and Reading With Presence: Crafting Meaningful, Evidence-Based Reading Responses. Her latest book, 5 Questions for Any Text: Critical Reading in the Age of Disinformation, was released at the end of 2024.

For more information about Heinemann's resources for teachers, please visit Heinemann/teacherresources .

About Marilyn Pryle

Marilyn Pryle is a National Board Certified teacher in secondary English and reading instruction. She has taught at the middle school, high school, and college levels, and in several ELL programs. Her first job, after graduating from The University of Scranton, was in Kathmandu, Nepal, with the Jesuit Volunteer Corps. Later, while living in Boston and completing an MFA in Creative Writing, she began teaching a full-time 8th grade writing workshop. Her work with this group creating her own materials and scaffolding them to ensure a progression of learning became her first book, Teaching Students to Write Effective Essays.

Pryle has since written many other books about teaching reading and writing, including Writing Workshop for Middle School, 50 Common Core Reading Response Activities, 50 Writing Activities for Meeting Higher Standards, Reading with Presence, and most recently 5 Questions for Any Text. She teaches 10th grade World Literature in Clarks Summit, PA, and was named Pennsylvania's 2019 Teacher of the Year.

In 2020, Pryle completed an Ed.D. in Curriculum and Instruction with an emphasis on global education; her dissertation examined the effects on high school students after participation in an English language conversation group for local refugee families in Scranton, PA. In 2021, she received a Fulbright Fellowship with the Teachers for Global Classrooms program. She has also served on the Governing Board of the Mid-Atlantic REL since 2019.

About Heinemann

Heinemann is a publisher of professional resources and a provider of educational services for educators, kindergarten through college. Heinemann supports the professionalism and compassion of teachers as they help children become literate, empathetic, knowledgeable citizens. Heinemann authors are exemplary educators eager to support the practice of other teachers through books, videos, workshops, online courses and most recently through explicit teaching materials. Heinemann is dedicated to teachers. Discover the path to lifelong professional learning at Heinemann .

