PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Lives In Maharashtra Rail Accident

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed anguish over the rail accident in Maharashtra's Jalgaon in which eight to 10 people reportedly died and several others were injured.

“Anguished by the tragic accident on the railway tracks in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected,” PM Modi wrote on X.

The tragic incident took place after of Pushpak Express were hit by the Karnataka Express train in Pachora taluka of Jalgaon district in North Maharashtra.

The accident occurred around 5 p.m. on the railway line between Mahiji and Pardhade stations. The passengers were outside their coaches suspecting some fire in the train.

The chaos erupted at Paranda railway station in Jalgaon district following rumours of a fire on the Pushpak Express.

Pushpak Express, en route from Lucknow to Mumbai, came to a halt after passengers pulled the emergency chain. At the same time, the Karnataka Express, travelling from Manmad to Bhusawal, was approaching on the parallel track.

Eyewitnesses say that the commotion started when sparks appeared from the wheels of the Pushpak Express as it halted near Paranda station. A rumour of a fire quickly spread among passengers, leading to panic. Some passengers leapt from the train and came into the path of the Karnataka Express.

Jalgaon SP confirmed the fatalities and injuries, stating, "Several passengers jumped off the train after rumours of a fire. Unfortunately, they were hit by the Karnataka Express coming from the opposite direction."