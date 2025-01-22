Coal: A Double-Edged Sword For Energy And The Environment

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Coal has long been a primary source, fueling industries ranging from electricity generation to steel production, cement manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and chemical synthesis. However, its use comes at a significant cost. The combustion of releases harmful gases such as carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and carbon monoxide, all of which pose serious threats to human and the environment.

According to global research, air pollution caused by coal combustion claims approximately 800,000 lives annually, with the highest death tolls reported in countries like India and China. Recognizing these dangers, the United Nations has consistently advocated for reducing coal use. UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called for an end to what he terms the "deadly addiction" to coal, emphasizing that phasing out coal from power generation is essential to achieving the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C.

Despite these warnings, countries including Pakistan continue to rely heavily on coal.

Pakistan ranks as the sixth-largest country globally in terms of coal reserves, with an estimated 184 billion tons, predominantly located in Sindh province. Senior journalist Raja Muhammad Saqib, based in Karachi, shed light on the environmental and health consequences of coal usage during an interview with TNN.

"While coal is undoubtedly an energy resource, its impact on human lives and the environment is devastating," Saqib noted. He highlighted that the largest coal reserves are found in Tharparkar, with additional mines in Jamshoro. The Sindh Coal Mining Authority has divided the Tharparkar coalfields into six blocks, all of which are currently operational.

Currently, the Thar coal power plants generate 2,640 megawatts of electricity, which is fed into the national grid. Future expansion plans aim to increase output to 3,960 megawatts. Despite the sparse population in Jamshoro and Tharparkar districts, Saqib emphasized that coal-induced pollution affects millions of people.

"These effects are not confined to the districts or even the country-they cross borders, impacting communities on both sides," he stated.

A 2020 study warned that emissions from Thar's coal-fired power plants could affect nearly 100,000 individuals and result in over 29,000 deaths in the next 30 years. Respiratory diseases like asthma are on the rise, while children face increased rates of congenital respiratory conditions, diabetes, and heart diseases.

Experts estimate that Pakistan contributes only 0.8% to global carbon emissions. Even with the operation of coal-fired plants, this figure would not exceed 3%. Despite this, the environmental and health toll from coal usage remains alarming.

The discovery of coal in Tharparkar's desert region, ranked among the world's 20 largest coal reserves, has been hailed as a milestone. Electricity generation has already commenced under a public-private partnership, signaling a new chapter in Pakistan's energy production. However, the long-term environmental and public health implications remain a pressing concern.

Pakistan has made various commitments over the years to reduce its reliance on coal as an energy source in alignment with international agreements. On December 12, 2020, then-Prime Minister Imran Khan announced during the“Climate Ambition Summit” that Pakistan would increase its dependence on renewable energy sources and pledged not to install new coal-fired power plants. However, despite these assurances, coal continues to play a significant role in the country's energy production.

Recently, Federal Minister for Energy Owais Leghari highlighted steps taken by the Ministry of Energy to challenge planned projects for the next decade. These projects include major hydropower ventures like the Diamer Bhasha Dam, nuclear power initiatives, and renewable energy projects, all assessed for feasibility based on their cost-effectiveness for consumers and the economy.

Speaking at a hydroelectric power event in Islamabad on January 10, the minister revealed that under the“Power Generation Expansion Plan” for the next ten years, only 87 megawatts of the planned 17,000 megawatts would meet the low-cost energy principle for integration into the system. He emphasized that transitioning from coal to cleaner energy sources would not disrupt the country's energy needs. The government also plans to convert local coal into liquid or gas forms for energy use, avoiding direct combustion.

According to the minister, by 2030, 60% of Pakistan's energy will come from alternative, environmentally friendly sources, and 30% of vehicles will run on electricity. These measures aim to combat the adverse effects of climate change, which have disproportionately affected Pakistan in recent years.

Environmental organizations such as the Alliance for Climate Justice and Clean Energy have welcomed these steps as a move in the right direction. They believe this strategy will help Pakistan reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate environmental damage.

According to a BBC report, Pakistan's solar energy production stood at 1,000 megawatts in March last year. By March of this year, it had surpassed 1,800 megawatts, reflecting a rapid increase in renewable energy capacity.

The shift towards cleaner energy is crucial for Pakistan as it battles the dual challenge of meeting its growing energy demands while addressing the pressing need for climate resilience. By focusing on renewable energy and reducing dependence on coal, the country is taking steps toward a sustainable and greener future.

"Approximately 90% of coal mines in Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, operate illegally, while only 10% are registered," says Abid Yar, General Secretary of the Shangla Mines Workers Welfare Association (SAOMA). According to Yar, more than half of the coal miners in Pakistan hail from Shangla district. Even before Pakistan's creation, Shangla's labor force worked in coal mines and tunnels across Balochistan. Unfortunately, the lack of safety measures in these mines frequently results in fatal accidents. Over the years, many workers have lost their lives, while thousands have been left disabled.

Yar highlighted the inadequate oversight in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where only 14 inspectors are assigned to monitor thousands of coal mines across the province. "How can such a small team effectively inspect all these mines?" he questioned. He also blamed the contractor system for neglecting worker safety, stating that contractors prioritize profits over worker welfare.

Coal mines often contain hazardous gases, but safety equipment and precautionary measures are rarely provided. Additionally, there are no medical facilities or dispensaries near these mines to address emergencies. According to Yar, hundreds of accidents occur annually, yet no action is taken against mine owners or contractors. It is estimated that between 300 and 400 workers lose their lives every year in these mines.

Yar accused authorities of negligence, alleging that inspection agencies often accept bribes from contractors, turning a blind eye to safety violations.

Coal, often referred to as "black gold," plays a critical role in the country's economy. It is used in the production of bricks, cement, steel, and, most importantly, electricity. A single ton of coal sells for approximately PKR 50,000 to 60,000, and daily coal extraction from a single mine ranges from 200 to 300 tons. Given its high profitability, Yar claims that bureaucrats, politicians, and officials are complicit with mine owners in exploiting the sector for financial gain.

Despite coal's economic significance, workers remain underpaid and exposed to life-threatening conditions. Laborers, earning between PKR 45,000 and 60,000 monthly, risk their lives daily in these mines. According to Yar, the coal mining industry operates like a powerful mafia, with government oversight appearing weak and ineffective.

Dr. Habib Jan, Director of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), emphasizes the detrimental impact of coal usage on the environment and human health. Speaking to TNN, he explained that coal combustion releases toxic gases like carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides, which pose severe risks to both individuals and the ecosystem.

The EPA has repeatedly warned against the use of coal and advocates for alternative energy sources. Dr. Jan suggested adopting technologies such as the zigzag kiln method, which has already been introduced in brick production. "Zigzag technology prevents carbon particles from escaping into the atmosphere, thereby mitigating environmental damage," he explained. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12 brick kilns have successfully transitioned to this cleaner technology.

Dr. Jan called for the closure of coal-based power plants due to the hazardous emissions they produce. He recommended focusing on cleaner, sustainable energy solutions such as hydropower, windmills, and solar energy. "Switching to these alternatives can not only meet energy demands but also protect the environment from further degradation," he stated.

In 2023, the United Nations cautioned Pakistan about the potential risks associated with shutting down coal-powered energy plants. The UN emphasized that addressing these challenges requires a comprehensive evaluation of energy security, environmental and economic impacts, and alternative methods for power generation.

According to the report, nine out of Pakistan's eleven coal-based power plants are tied to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) agreements. China's 2021 decision to halt investments in overseas coal projects presents a critical opportunity for Pakistan to transition away from coal. The report also stressed the importance of increasing investments in green energy from 2021 levels by 2030 to place the country on a path to stability. This involves reallocating funds toward low-carbon fuels, enhancing energy efficiency, and reducing investments in fossil fuels.

Despite contributing minimally to global pollution, Pakistan remains highly vulnerable to the effects of climate change. Transitioning to sustainable energy sources is not only essential for environmental protection but also for mitigating the adverse impacts of climate change that disproportionately affect the country.

The UN's recommendations highlight an urgent need to prioritize renewable energy investments to ensure a greener, more resilient future for Pakistan.

