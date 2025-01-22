A Taste Of Italy Triumphs: Carbonara Trattoria Wins Best Of Georgia 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DUNWOODY, GA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Carbonara Trattoria, the cherished Italian restaurant in Dunwoody Village, has been awarded the 2024 Best of Georgia Award, a recognition underscoring the strong the restaurant has cultivated with its loyal patrons. Based on customer votes through Gbj, this award is a validation of Carbonara Trattoria's commitment to quality, community, and tradition.



For over 13 years, Carbonara Trattoria has been owned and operated by Rafik Cressaty, with his son Patrick as General Manager. Together, they've created a space where diners are welcomed not only with Italian classics but with a warm, family-oriented dining experience.“When you dine with us at Carbonara Trattoria, you're not just enjoying a meal-you're becoming part of our family,” Rafik shared, capturing the spirit that has made the restaurant a local staple.



The menu at Carbonara Trattoria combines traditional Italian favorites with nods to Southern flavor, giving dishes a unique twist. The Spaghetti Carbonara offers a true taste of Rome with its simple, rich ingredients, while the Fried Green Tomatoes add a hint of local flair. Signature items like the lasagna, Braised Short Ribs, and Parmesan-Crusted Trout showcase the restaurant's versatility and dedication to quality.



Carbonara Trattoria's cozy, trattoria-inspired atmosphere invites guests to linger over each course, enjoying their meal as much as the company they share it with. Patrons are just as likely to savor a slice of tiramisu as they are to share stories, building memories along with their meal.



This Best of Georgia Award is both an honor and a confirmation of Carbonara Trattoria's enduring role in the community. Rafik, Patrick, and their team are thrilled to be recognized, but they remain dedicated to their roots: serving good food in a welcoming setting.“It's all about good food and good company,” says Rafik, underscoring the simple philosophy that has kept customers coming back year after year.



With this recent award, Carbonara Trattoria continues its journey as a beloved dining destination, blending the warmth of Italian hospitality with the vibrant spirit of Dunwoody Village.



