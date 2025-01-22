Bring Your Own Tub To VOX Cinemas This National Popcorn Day

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)

Exclusively available from 19-25 January across all VOX Cinemas locationsFor more information, visit voxcinemas or download the VOX Cinemas app

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 17 January 2025: Pop into VOX Cinemas this National Popcorn Day! To celebrate the crunchiest time of the year, VOX Cinemas is giving back to its snack-loving guests the ultimate treat they all know and love. From 19-25 January, bring your biggest food grade tub to participating VOX Cinemas locations in the UAE, and they will fill it up to the top!

Now popcorn lovers can come together, create unforgettable moments, and enjoy as much VOX Salt and Cheese Popcorn as they want – all for just AED 30*!

No movie ticket? No problem! This exclusive National Popcorn Day offer is also available for guests who prefer to take their tub-full of crunchy, buttery goodness beyond the big screen.

Still not sure which tub to bring? For your health and safety, only food-grade containers are accepted. Please ask a staff member at VOX Cinemas for more details.

* Terms and conditions apply

* Bring Your Own Tub offer is available at all VOX Cinemas UAE locations except VOX MOONLIGHT, Galleria Mall, Dubai