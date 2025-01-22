Montage Technology Samples Pcie® 6.X/CXL® 3.X Retimer Chips

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The PCIe 6.x/CXL 3.x Retimer delivers excellent performance with data rates up to 64GT/s, twice that of PCIe 5.0. Powered by Montage Technology's proprietary PAM4 SerDes IP, the chip achieves superior signal integrity with budget up to 43dB while maintaining low latency. Its innovative DSP architecture effectively addresses PCIe 6.x system design challenges including crosstalk and signal reflection. In addition, the chip features advanced link training and enhanced telemetry, enabling comprehensive link monitoring and fault diagnostics for high-reliability AI cluster deployments.

Compliant with PCIe 6.x and CXL 3.x specifications and utilizing a mainstream package, the Retimer has demonstrated robust interoperability with CPUs, test equipment, and endpoint devices, positioning itself for widespread deployment across cloud computing and data center infrastructures.

"The rapid growth of AI and cloud computing has accelerated the evolution of PCIe/CXL technologies and products, creating substantial market opportunities for Retimer applications," said Stephen Tai, President at Montage Technology. "We will continue collaborating closely with CPU and PCIe/CXL device manufacturers to drive performance improvements in AI, machine learning, and cloud computing systems through premier products and services."

Montage Technology has begun sampling its PCIe 6.x/CXL 3.x Retimer to customers and partners, accompanied by comprehensive technical support for key applications including AI servers, active electrical cables (AECs), and storage systems. The support package includes M88RT61632-based reference designs, evaluation boards and software tools, enabling customers to expedite their development cycles and product launches.

As part of its strategic roadmap, Montage Technology is advancing the development of its PCIe 7.0 Retimer, reinforcing its leadership in next-generation interconnect solutions and expanding its diverse product offerings.

Product Availability

Montage Technology's 16-lane PCIe 6.x/CXL 3.x Retimer (Part Number: M88RT61632) is now available for sampling. For more information, please contact Montage Technology at:

Phone: +86-21-54679038 (China), +1(408)-982-2788 (USA), +82-31-705-2341 (South Korea)

Email: [email protected] .

SOURCE Montage Technology