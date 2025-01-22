(MENAFN) Outgoing U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reportedly overruled top military officials in urging Ukraine to continue fighting Russia instead of seeking peace talks in 2022, according to a Saturday report from The New York Times. In late 2022, Blinken insisted that Ukraine should persist with its military campaign despite advice from General Mark Milley, Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, who recommended that Ukraine take advantage of its battlefield gains by negotiating peace with Moscow. Blinken, described as "less a peacemaker than a war strategist," argued against more cautious Pentagon officials and advocated for sending advanced American weaponry to Ukraine, the newspaper stated.



Since the conflict began in February 2022, the U.S. has committed about $100 billion to support Ukraine, with additional contributions from allies totaling $150 billion, Blinken confirmed during a January interview at the Council on Foreign Relations. The Biden administration has also expedited arms shipments to Ukraine ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. Trump has expressed intentions to potentially reduce military aid to Ukraine to focus on domestic concerns.



Blinken acknowledged that the U.S. had been quietly arming Ukraine months before the conflict escalated, delivering critical weapons like Stinger missiles and Javelins to ensure Ukraine could defend itself. Initially, Russia and Ukraine held peace talks in early 2022 in Istanbul, with a provisional agreement that included Ukraine renouncing NATO ambitions and adopting neutrality. However, Ukraine withdrew from the negotiations under pressure from then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as revealed by Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia. Swiss diplomat Jean-Daniel Ruch has also accused the U.S. and the U.K. of sabotaging peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, claiming Johnson acted on behalf of the U.S. Russia has expressed willingness to resume peace talks, but insists that any discussions must reflect the new territorial realities following recent battlefield changes, including the annexation of four Ukrainian regions.

MENAFN22012025000045015687ID1109117303