Dublin,, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introspective Research is excited to unveil its latest report, " Nanotechnology Drug Delivery " This in-depth analysis shows that the global Nanotechnology Drug Delivery market, valued at USD 95.7 billion in 2023, is poised for substantial growth, expected to hit USD 213.2 billion by 2032. This growth trajectory aligns with a strong CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

The Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market utilizes nanotechnology for advancement & improvements in the drug delivery towards the specific and precise cells or tissues in present in the body, for increasing efficiency, treatment results, precision and accuracy. This method enhances bioavailability of drug, regulates release, and reduces side effects, supporting fields such as oncology, cardiovascular, and neurological conditions.

The upsurge in long term illnesses, precise medication requirements, and advancement in nanotechnology boost this market. liposomes and polymeric nanoparticles tackle issues associated to drug solubility and bioavailability. Rising investments from pharmaceutical firms and favorable government policies boost innovation in gene therapy, immunotherapy, and diagnostics, establishing nanotechnology as essential in contemporary, personalized medicine.

Key Industry Insights:

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

The growing Prevalence of long-term diseases such as cancer, Cardiology diseases, diabetes, and neurological disorders is a chief factor enhancing the nanotechnology drug delivery. These illnesses need creative treatment strategies due to their intricate nature and the necessity for ongoing management. Drug delivery systems consuming nanotechnology, like nanoparticles and nanocarriers, lifts the effectiveness of medication by enhancing stability, solubility, bioavailability, and controlled release, presenting a promising approach to tackle these healthcare issues.

Increasing Focus on Oncology Nanomedicine

Oncology nanomedicine is renovating cancer therapy by targeting drugs straight to tumor cells, reducing the side effects linked to traditional chemotherapy. Nanotechnology highly improves & progresses the solubility, absorption, and controlled release of drugs, tackling significant issues in cancer treatment. Major advancements in drug delivery utilizing nanoparticles have resulted in a rising number of nanotechnology-related cancer therapies being sanctioned each year, with continuous research indicating the potential for even more sophisticated treatments ahead.

Future Trends and Opportunities:

Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine

Nanotechnology works on accurate targeting and tailoring of drug delivery systems in the body, flooring the way for personalized medicine. Nanoparticles can be modified to match individual patient traits, such as genetic composition or health conditions, to deliver medications with enhanced effectiveness and less adverse effects. The capability to tailor treatments according to the specific requirements of individual patients is anticipated to transform healthcare and fuel expansion of the Nanotechnology Drug Delivery market.

Challenges and Barriers:

Complexity and Critical Evaluation of Components

The application of Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery is certainly an effective method but some nanomedicines can be complicated. Applications that utilize a mixture of agents and stimuli-guided targeting systems looks advantageous, but at the same time some researchers suggest that a detailed assessment of individual elements could reveal issues in the characterization and significance of certain components. This can potentially jeopardize the overall acceptance of Nanotechnology in the Drug Delivery market.

Key Manufacturers

Market key players and organizations within a specific industry or market that significantly influence its dynamics.



AbbVie Inc. (USA)

Amgen Inc. (USA)

AstraZeneca (UK)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (USA)

Celgene Corporation (USA)

Gilead Sciences (USA)

GlaxoSmithKline (UK)

Johnson & Johnson (USA)

Merck & Co., Inc. (USA)

Novartis International AG (Switzerland)

Pfizer Inc. (USA)

Roche Holding AG (Switzerland)

Sanofi (France) Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), and Other Key Players.



In October 2024, AbbVie announced the successful acquisition of biotechnology company name Aliada Therapeutics, a company specializing in novel blood-brain barrier (BBB)-crossing technology which directly aimed at treating diseases related to central nervous system (CNS). This acquisition strengthens AbbVie's position in the CNS space, focusing on advancing therapies for complex neurological conditions.

In September 2023, Evonik company launched three new standard PLA-PEG di-block copolymers, Resomer RP D. This innovation strengthens its parenteral drug delivery platform. These types of copolymers are designed for nanoparticle formation which are ideal for a variation of drug delivery applications. This contains controlled and sustained release of products. Evonik announced a new nanoparticle formulation service using technology of sonication. This advanced process, developed to address challenges faced in production, enables cGMP manufacturing of nanoparticles for drug delivery.

Key Segments of Market Report

By Formulation:

The Polymer-based nanomedicine Segment is predicted to lead the market throughout the forecast period. Nanomedicines which are based on polymers are estimated to lead the Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market due to their versatility, biocompatibility, and capacity for delivering controlled, prolonged drug release. They enhanced the drug stability, aim at specific sites like tumor cells in the body, and are suitable for various diverse therapeutic fields, ultimately driving market expansion of Nanotechnology Drug Delivery.

By Application:

The Oncology and Hematology accounted for the highest share in 2023. Oncology and Hematology segment is expected to dominate due to rising prevalence of disorders related to cancer and blood. Nanotechnology improves precise and targeted medication delivery. This helps in minimalizing the possible side effects along with boosting treatment effectiveness. Ongoing developments in treatments of cancer, immunotherapy, and combined therapies promote ongoing expansion in this sector.

By Region:

The North America region is poised to establish its prominence in the Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market.

The Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market is anticipated to grow due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and blood disorders, predominantly in the fields of oncology and hematology. Nanotechnology advances cancer therapy by pointing medications directly to cells of cancer present in the body along with less side effects on body.

North America Region dominates the Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market, holding the largest share due to its innovative and advanced infrastructure of healthcare system, significant investment in Research and Development (R&D), and major pharmaceutical and biotech organizations. The U.S. serves as a center for nanotechnology research, supported by strong policy support for advancing nanomedicine. In 2023, North America is likely to hold share of 40%–45% of the worldwide market share, particularly in the chronic therapies such as cancer, neurology, and cardiovascular area.

