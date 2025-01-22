Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline, Clinical Trials, Emerging Drugs Approvals And Companies Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's, Non-Small-Cell Lung cancer (NSCLC) Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 100+ companies and 120+ pipeline drugs in Non-Small-Cell Lung cancer (NSCLC) pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Report

.In January 2025:- AstraZeneca- This is a Phase I/II study designed to evaluate if experimental anti-TIGIT/anti-PD-1 bispecific antibody rilvegostomig (AZD2936) is safe, tolerable and efficacious in participants with Advanced or Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer.

.In January 2025:- BeiGene:- The purpose of this study is to assess the antitumor activity, safety, and tolerability of tislelizumab plus investigational agent(s) with or without chemotherapy. This study is structured as a master protocol with separate sub- studies. Sub-study 1 includes participants with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with high programmed cell death protein ligand-1 (PD-L1) expression (≥ 50%), and Sub-study 2 includes participants with NSCLC with low or negative (PD-L1) expression (< 50%).

.DelveInsight's Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 100+ active players working to develop 120+ pipeline therapies for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer treatment.

The leading Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Companies such as Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Suzhou Puhe Pharmaceutical Technology Co., LTD, Merus N.V., Zymeworks BC Inc., Cytos Biotechnology, Exelixis, ProfoundBio US Co., Beijing Pearl Biotechnology Limited Liability Company, Pfizer, OncoResponse, Inc., Next Point Therapeutics, Inc., Light Chain Bioscience - Novimmune SA, Medolution Ltd., Immunitas Therapeutics, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, and others.

Promising Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include Trastuzumab deruxtecan, DS-1062a, Docetaxel, Pembrolizumab (MK-3475) 200 mg, Domvanalimab, Zimberelimab, Quemliclustat, BNT116, Cemiplimab, SKB264, Carboplatin, Osimertinib, and others.

Non-Small-Cell Lung cancer (NSCLC) Drugs

.V940: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

V940 is designed to stimulate an immune response by generating specific T cell responses based on the unique mutational signature of a patient's tumor. It is a novel investigational messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA)-based personalized cancer vaccine consisting of a single synthetic mRNA coding for up to 34 neoantigens that is designed and produced based on the unique mutational signature of the DNA sequence of the patient's tumor. Upon administration into the body, the algorithmically derived and RNA-encoded neoantigen sequences are endogenously translated and undergo natural cellular antigen processing and presentation, a key step in adaptive immunity. The drug is in Phase III stage for the treatment of NSCLC.

.QL1706: Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

QL1706 is an investigational bifunctional antibody with additional anti-cytotoxic T lymphocyte antigen 4 (CTLA-4) antibody could increase the anti-tumor effect of anti-programmed cell death 1 (PD-1) antibody. QL1706 is a novel dual immune checkpoint blockade containing a mixture of anti-PD-1 IgG4 and anti-CTLA4 IgG1 antibodies produced by a single cell line. The drug is in Phase III stage for the treatment of NSCLC.

.Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128): Merus N.V.

Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128; Zeno) is a Biclonics antibody that overcomes HER3 mediated NRG1 (or NRG1 fusion) signaling in tumor cells. Zeno docks on HER2, then binds to and blocks the NRG1 fusion-HER3 interaction and HER3 heterodimerization with HER2. It has a dual mechanism against cancer, as it prevents NRG1 fusions from binding to the protein HER3 and it blocks the interaction of HER3 with HER2, which the cancer cells depend on to survive and multiply. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage for the treatment of NSCLC.

.ZW49: Zymeworks BC Inc.

ZW49 (zanidatamab zovodotin) is a bispecific anti-HER2 ADC that is based on the same antibody framework as ZW25 but armed with a cytotoxic payload. A biparatopic (targeting two different non-overlapping epitopes on ERBB2, on extracellular domains 2 (ECD2) and 4 (ECD4). ZW25 is an anti-HER2 biparatopic antibody which binds to the same domains as trastuzumab and pertuzumab. ZW25 simultaneously binds two distinct sites on HER2, a protein expressed on many types of cancer cells. This unique design results in multiple mechanisms of action, including dual HER2 signal blockade, increased antibody binding, receptor clustering, and removal of HER2 from the cell surface, and potent effector function. ZW49 is in Phase I of clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Companies

Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Suzhou Puhe Pharmaceutical Technology Co., LTD, Merus N.V., Zymeworks BC Inc., Cytos Biotechnology, Exelixis, ProfoundBio US Co., Beijing Pearl Biotechnology Limited Liability Company, Pfizer, OncoResponse, Inc., Next Point Therapeutics, Inc., Light Chain Bioscience - Novimmune SA, Medolution Ltd., Immunitas Therapeutics, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, and others.

Non-Small-Cell Lung cancer (NSCLC) pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration.

.Oral

.Intravenous

.Subcutaneous

.Parenteral

.Topical

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

.Recombinant fusion proteins

.Small molecule

.Monoclonal antibody

.Peptide

.Polymer

.Gene therapy

Scope of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Report

.Coverage- Global

.Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

.Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

.Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Companies- Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Suzhou Puhe Pharmaceutical Technology Co., LTD, Merus N.V., Zymeworks BC Inc., Cytos Biotechnology, Exelixis, ProfoundBio US Co., Beijing Pearl Biotechnology Limited Liability Company, Pfizer, OncoResponse, Inc., Next Point Therapeutics, Inc., Light Chain Bioscience - Novimmune SA, Medolution Ltd., Immunitas Therapeutics, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, and others.

.Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include Trastuzumab deruxtecan, DS-1062a, Docetaxel, Pembrolizumab (MK-3475) 200 mg, Domvanalimab, Zimberelimab, Quemliclustat, BNT116, Cemiplimab, SKB264, Carboplatin, Osimertinib, and others.

Table of Introduction

2 Lung cancer (NSCLC) : Lung cancer (NSCLC) – DelveInsight's Analytical Stage Products (Phase III)

8.V940: Merck Sharp & Dohme profiles in the detailed Stage Products (Phase (MCLA-128): Merus profiles in the detailed Stage Products (Phase Zymeworks BC profiles in the detailed and Discovery Stage name: Company profiles in the detailed Lung cancer (NSCLC) Key Lung cancer (NSCLC) Key Lung cancer (NSCLC) - Unmet Lung cancer (NSCLC) - Market Drivers and Lung cancer (NSCLC) - Future Perspectives and Lung cancer (NSCLC) Analyst Lung cancer (NSCLC) Key

