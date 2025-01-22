Iran And Azerbaijan To Establish Joint Energy Working Group
1/22/2025 5:08:34 AM
A joint working group in the energy sector will be established
between Iran and Azerbaijan.
Azernews reports that Iran's Oil Minister,
Mohsen Paknejad, made this announcement during a meeting with
Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister, Shahin Mustafayev, in Tehran on
January 21.
Paknejad stated that the joint working group would facilitate
technical-level cooperation between the two countries and maintain
focus on energy collaboration.
The Iranian Minister emphasized that neighboring countries are a
priority in Iran's foreign policy, with Azerbaijan holding a unique
position. He also highlighted that organizing meetings between the
two countries is crucial for strengthening relations across various
sectors.
Deputy Prime Minister Mustafayev underscored the importance of
mutual visits for familiarizing both countries with each other's
potential and infrastructure.
Additionally, the 16th meeting of the Joint Economic Commission
between Iran and Azerbaijan commenced on January 21 in Tehran and
will run for two days.
