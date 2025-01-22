Maha Kumbh Police Empowers On-ground Personnel with Eveready Siren Torches to Ensure Crowd Safety at Maha Kumbh 2025

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 21, 2025: In a move to make Maha Kumbh 2025 safer through effective crowd management, the Maha Kumbh police today handed over 5000 Eveready siren torches to on-ground police personnel during a press conference held at the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kumbh Mela Camp Office and Police Lines in the Maha Kumbh Area. The event was attended by senior Uttar Pradesh Police officials that included Shri. Rajesh Dwivedi, SSP Kumbh Mela, Shri Aseem Chaudhary, SP Security and Shri. Dr. K.G. Singh, Staff Officer, SSP Kumbh Mela.

A once in a lifetime occasion, the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is expected to draw approximately 40 crore pilgrims during the 44-day spectacle. Given the scale of the grand event, Eveready Industries India Ltd., the country’s leading flashlight and battery manufacturer, extended its support by equipping police personnel deputed for the grand duo-decennial event with its latest innovation, the Eveready Siren Torch.

Speaking at the conference, Shri. Rajesh Dwivedi, SSP Kumbh Mela, Uttar Pradesh Police, said, “The administration is proactively undertaking a host of safety and security measures to ensure that the devotees attending the event have a seamless spiritual experience. In line with this endeavour, the Eveready Siren Torch will help empowering our on-ground officers to effectively manage the crowds, making Maha Kumbh 2025 safer for all.”

The Eveready Siren Torch, while serving as a traditional flashlight, transforms into a powerful safety device with a 100 decibel (dBA) sound alarm that can be activated by simply pulling an attached keychain. As part of this joint initiative, Eveready will also be undertaking a practical demonstration for the Maha Kumbh Police to showcase the dual functionality and utility of the device.

Anirban Banerjee, Sr. Vice President & SBU Head (Batteries & Flashlights) at Eveready Industries India Ltd., said, “Over the years, the police has consistently played an invaluable role in ensuring the safety and security of millions of pilgrims undertaking their spiritual journey. Maha Kumbh 2025, the world’s largest congregation, is witnessing extraordinary participation and, therefore, efficient crowd management will be a key priority. We are delighted to extend our support to the Maha Kumbh Police by providing them with our innovative Siren Torch to aid them in making Maha Kumbh 2025 peaceful and safer.”

While managing vast crowds, the Siren Torch will further help the police enhance surveillance and security measures at the Maha Kumbh 2025. Furthermore, the Maha Kumbh Police and Eveready have also displayed emergency helpline numbers which are prominently visible across all police stations, to help attendees reach out to relevant authorities in case of any crisis. In addition, safety norms will also be propagated across the 56 police stations within the Mela premise.

“The Maha Kumbh 2025 is the largest congregation in the world. A lot of brands are supporting Maha Kumbh Police to assist devotees in their spiritual journey this year. We welcome Eveready’s initiative of equipping the on-ground personnel with the innovative siren torch for the safety of people attending this grand event.” said Shri Aseem Chaudhary, SP Security, Maha Kumbh Mela.

The revolutionary Siren Torch is a versatile and pocket-friendly flashlight which is more than just a product, it is a symbol of safety, empowerment and the ability to raise one’s voice in critical moments. The indispensable instrument stands as a beacon of confidence, giving individuals, especially women, the assurance to push boundaries and explore horizons without compromising on their safety. This powerful device empowers them to move forward boldly and carefree transforming moments of hesitation into opportunities for fearless advancement.

