Candidate For US Amb. To UN To Work On Peace Through Strength

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- The candidate for US Ambassador to UN Elise Stefanik said Tuesday that if she is confirmed she will "stand ready to implement President Trump's mandate from the American people to deliver America first peace through strength national security leadership on the world stage."

In a speech delivered to the US Senate Council on Foreign Affairs Committee, Stefanik said, "I would also like to thank the Senators from both sides of the aisle who met with me over the past several weeks.

It is the honor of my lifetime to earn President Trump's nomination to serve in his cabinet as US Ambassador to the United Nations," Stefanik said.

The candidate noted, "if confirmed, I will work to ensure that our mission to the United Nations serves the interests of the American people and represents President Trump's America first peace through strength foreign policy.

As the world faces crisis after crisis, with hostages including Americans still held in Hamas captivity, to national security challenges ranging from China, Russia, North Korea and Iran, it has never been more critical for the United States to lead with strength and moral clarity," she added.

"I appear before you today as a daughter, sister, wife, mother, Congresswoman, a patriotic upstate New Yorker and a proud American. I believe deeply in the American dream because I've had the opportunity to live it. I was born and raised in upstate New York, the cradle of the American Revolution."

"I grew up in a small business family where my parents instilled in me the importance of hard work, ingenuity and grit.

I was blessed to be the first member of my immediate family to have the opportunity to graduate from college.

I graduated from Harvard with honors and then worked at the White House in the West Wing on the Domestic Policy Council and in the Chief of Staff's office," she added.

"When discussing this nomination with President Trump, the president shared with me that he sees great promise in the United Nations if it focuses on its founding mission of international peace and security.

President Trump has long advocated for peace and no new wars. He delivered the Abraham Accords, the largest step to regional peace in the Middle East in a quarter century," Stefanik said. (end)

