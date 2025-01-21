Floki Scores Pitchside Ad Campaign In Rugby Super League

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Miami, Florida, January 21st, 2025, Chainwire

Floki has launched an ambitious pitch side LED advertising campaign in the Super League, the premier competition of the British Rugby League.

The campaign will feature 150 minutes of LED ads across the 2025 season, with an estimated 110 million impressions in the UK alone. These figures exclude BBC-broadcasted matches, which typically see even higher viewership, as well as international audiences.

Rugby League fans often align with the profile of potential crypto investors - they are typically well-off, brand-conscious, and community-oriented.

In the UK, Sky Sports remains the primary broadcaster for the Super League and has increased its live game coverage to 170 matches for the 2025 season.

The BBC adds to this with 15 live matches a year, plus highlights and regional coverage, increasing its reach in the UK.

Internationally, the Super League's reach continues to grow. For the 2024 season, broadcasting agreements were announced in key regions such as Australia, Canada, Asia, and Africa. Channels like Fox Sports, NITV, Rogers Media, Premier Sports Asia, and ESPN Africa are helping expand the league's global footprint.

Floki's campaign will appear in approximately 50 matches throughout the Super League season, starting with major fixtures like Wigan Warriors vs. Leigh Leopards on February 13 and concluding with marquee games such as Wigan Warriors vs. Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas on March 1.

Domestic TV audiences for Super League games can reach up to 600,000 viewers per match.

An Untapped Space

Unlike other sports saturated with crypto sponsorships, Rugby League offers a relatively untapped space, allowing Floki to stand out and forge stronger connections with fans. This lack of competition in the crypto advertising space provides Floki with the opportunity to create impactful brand associations.

With the Super League's growing global reach and dedicated fanbase, this campaign positions Floki to increase its visibility and strengthen its presence in both the sports and crypto sectors.

About Floki

Floki is the people's cryptocurrency and utility token of the Floki Ecosystem. Focused on utility, community, philanthropy, and strategic marketing, Floki is working toward becoming the world's most recognized and used cryptocurrency. With over 490,000 holders globally, Floki has already established a strong brand presence. Learn more at

Website:

Youtube:

Telegram:

Instagram:

Tik Tok:

Discord:

Facebook:

Reddit:

Twitch: