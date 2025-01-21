Infrastructure Woes Stifle Growth In Badli Industrial Area

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 21 (KNN) Badli Industrial Area, established in the 1970s as a significant hub for and trade, remains entangled in unresolved challenges, leaving entrepreneurs frustrated.

Despite contributing between Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,500 crores annually to the and providing employment to 20,000–25,000 people, the area is plagued with issues that stifle growth and efficiency. With over 400 factories operating in the area, employing around 10,000 labourers directly, the lack of proper infrastructure is a glaring concern.

Narrow roads, poor drainage, irregular garbage collection, and insufficient parking facilities severely hinder operations. Entrepreneurs have been vocal about the urgent need for road repairs, better sewage systems, and improved transport connectivity.

The industrial area, hosting over 400 entrepreneurial families, serves as a livelihood source for thousands. However, years of neglect by concerned authorities have fuelled discontent.

Entrepreneurs point out that despite repeated appeals, little has been done to address fundamental problems. Local industrialists have presented practical suggestions, including a shift to efficient waste management, enhanced water supply, and security upgrades. However, execution remains a distant dream.

A few entrepreneurs expressed hope that better coordination with government agencies could lead to progress. Prominent industrialists voiced their frustrations. "Our contribution to the economy is immense, yet we are ignored," said one of the business leaders. Others highlighted the dire state of roads, which impact transportation and daily operations.

Entrepreneurs urge the government to take immediate steps to revamp the industrial zone, ensuring it remains competitive in an evolving economic landscape. Many believe that addressing these long-standing issues would not only benefit Badli but also boost Delhi's industrial sector as a whole.

Badli's industrialists hope their perseverance will finally lead to change, ensuring the area reaches its full potential.

(KNN Bureau)