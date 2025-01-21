Celebrating The International Day Of Education - How DP World Is Helping Prepare The Next Generation

(MENAFN- 3BL) From renovating school libraries in Suriname to running career fairs in Brazil, supporting education initiatives in the Dominican Republic, and pioneering port-focused qualifications in Ecuador, DP World is proving that education can flow as seamlessly as global trade.

When you think of a logistics leader like DP World, you probably imagine containers and cranes - not classrooms and scholarships. Yet DP World is investing in global education to shape future leaders and strengthen the communities it operates in, not least in the Americas.

In celebration of the UN's International Day of Education, we're taking a closer look at how DP World is empowering students, teachers, and communities in Suriname, Chile, Brazil, Peru, Ecuador, and the Dominican Republic. Through innovative programs, infrastructure upgrades, and scholarships, DP World is proving that building minds is just as important as moving goods.

Building Futures Through Infrastructure

DP World understands that a strong foundation starts with the right environment. In Suriname, the company partnered with COSCO Shipping Lines to renovate the media library at OS Lobatoschool near the Jules Sedney Terminal in Paramaribo. Completed in late 2024, the project transformed the library into a modern learning space. During the handover ceremony, DP World Paramaribo CEO Mervel Kotzebue-Fleur emphasized the importance of education in shaping Suriname's economic future.

Meanwhile, in Peru, the DP World Race, a 10K charity run, has been funding school improvements in Callao for over a decade. In 2024, proceeds from the race helped build eight digital classrooms, a computer lab, and a library at Luisa de Sabogal 5001 school, benefiting over 430 students.

In Ecuador, DP World has partnered with ESPOL University to deliver a port-focused technical qualification through the Academic Unit for Technical and Technological Training (AUFTT) in Posorja. Offering qualifications in mechatronics and port logistics, 40% of training is conducted in DP World facilities.

Empowering Students with Scholarships and Career Guidance

Scholarships are a cornerstone of DP World's education strategy, breaking down barriers for low-income families. In Chile, the Pre-University Program in San Antonio has supported over 300 students since 2016, helping them prepare for the Higher Education Admissions Test (PAES). Nearly 70% of participants are children of employees, while the remaining 30% are high-achieving local students.

In Brazil, DP World is preparing students for the logistics workforce through its Global Education Program (GEP). From September to November 2024, the program reached 140 students with interactive sessions on sustainability, decarbonization, and human resources. At a career fair hosted in partnership with SENAI, over 200 students connected with DP World Santos managers and explored how their studies could lead to real-world opportunities.

In the Dominican Republic, DP World's Visión Futuro initiative has impacted approximately 6,000 young people by focusing on education, labor insertion, women's empowerment, and youth networks. Programs include a School Retention effort benefiting 2,000 students, vocational technical training for 805 participants, and entrepreneurship support for 388 individuals. Since 2020, DP World has invested over $512,570 in Visión Futuro, with an additional $138,000 planned for 2025.

Ecuador's AUFTT program also highlights the transformative power of education. For 25-year-old Sharon Baque, a mechatronics student, it has meant becoming the first in her family to pursue a college degree. In Chile, San Antonio's Technical-Professional Talks Program and educational terminal visits, at both locations, help foster students' interest in both the academic training and career prospects in the supply chain industry.

Recognizing Academic Excellence

Celebrating student success is just as important as creating opportunities. In Chile, DP World held award ceremonies in July 2024 at its San Antonio and Lirquén terminals, recognizing over 100 students for their outstanding academic performance.

Similarly, in Peru, DP World's EcoCuentos initiative took a creative twist. Over four editions, the program published 1,400 books featuring stories written by employees and their families. The stories, which focus on topics like climate change and ocean conservation, have reached over 4,000 children in Callao and Paita, inspiring a love for learning and sustainability.

Breaking Barriers for Women in Education

DP World is also addressing gender inequality in education and the workforce. In Ecuador, the Operators of the Future program trains women to work in traditionally male-dominated roles, such as crane and forklift operation.

In Suriname, the DP World 4 Women initiative honored 26 female teachers at OS Lobatoschool for their dedication to shaping future leaders. Female employees from DP World Paramaribo provided care kits to the teachers as a gesture of appreciation during Women's History Month.

In Chile, DP World's sustainability efforts include courses for women heads of household in Lirquén, equipping them with tools to work in a trade.

Why Education Matters to DP World

So why is a global logistics company so invested in education? For DP World, it's about more than corporate social responsibility. Education is a long-term investment in the communities where it operates - and in its own future workforce. By aligning its programs with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 4 (Quality Education) and SDG 5 (Gender Equality), DP World is building a pipeline of talent while fostering economic growth and social equity.

The impact goes deeper. From Suriname's revitalized libraries to DP World's pioneering university-partnership in Ecuador, education initiatives are transforming lives across the Americas. By investing in students, teachers, and infrastructure, DP World is proving that education can be the ultimate supply chain-one that delivers opportunity and prosperity for all.

Curious to learn more? Visit DP World's Global Education Platform for free resources, career tools, and a closer look at how DP World is shaping the next generation of leaders.