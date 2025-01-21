ALTA Congratulates Scott Turner On HUD Secretary Nomination

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Land Title Association (ALTA ), the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, issued the following statement from ALTA CEO Diane Tomb regarding Scott Turner's nomination as Secretary of the Department of and Urban Development (HUD):

"ALTA congratulates Scott Turner on his nomination to serve as Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development," Tomb said. "With his extensive experience in housing, community development and private-sector leadership, Scott brings a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing the housing market. We are confident that his commitment to fostering public-private partnerships and expanding housing access will positively impact communities across the nation. ALTA looks forward to working with him to support policies that protect property rights, ensure housing affordability and strengthen the housing market and broader economy."

Turner previously served as the executive director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council, where he worked to coordinate federal resources to support distressed communities. His leadership in both the public and private sectors equips him with a unique perspective on the nation's housing needs, particularly during a time when access to safe and affordable housing remains critical.

About ALTA

The American Land Title Association , founded in 1907, is a national trade association representing more than 6,000 title insurance companies, title and settlement agents, independent abstracters, title searchers and real estate attorneys. ALTA members conduct title searches, examinations, closings and issue title insurance that protects real property owners and mortgage lenders against losses from defects in titles.

Contact : Megan Hernandez

Office : 202-261-0315

Email : [email protected]

SOURCE American Land Title Association

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED