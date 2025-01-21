Neuro Wellness TMS Centers Adds Personalized Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Prtms)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Neuro Wellness TMS Centers in Coral Springs Adds Personalized Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (PrTMS) to its Center of Excellence in Mental Health

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Neuro Wellness TMS Centers of America, a leader in advanced mental care, is proud to announce the addition of Personalized Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (PrTMS ) to its Center of Excellence in Coral Springs.Renowned for delivering cutting-edge treatments, Neuro Wellness TMS Centers continues to elevate the standard of mental health care with the integration of PeakLogic technology and the groundbreaking innovations of Dr. Kevin Murphy. PrTMS represents a significant advancement in the treatment of mental health conditions by personalizing care based on each patient's unique brainwave activity.PrTMS offers customized, non-invasive treatment plans to optimize brain function and improve outcomes for individuals struggling with:.Depression.Anxiety.Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI).Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD).And more.“At Neuro Wellness, we see mental health care as more than just treatment-it's a path to rediscovering hope and joy,” said Shelly Lahn, CEO of Neuro Wellness TMS Centers of America.“PrTMS allows us to take this mission even further by offering a deeply personalized approach that meets each patient where they are. Whether it's a parent seeking help for their child with ASD or an individual navigating the effects of trauma, we're here to provide innovative care tailored to their journey.”In addition to PrTMS, Neuro Wellness TMS Centers of America offers a comprehensive range of treatments, including Traditional TMS, Spravato, Medication Management, Psychotherapy, Ketamine/Spravato-assisted therapy, trauma and grief therapy, as well as other services designed to address complex mental health challenges.Dr. Daniel Pietras, Medical Director at Neuro Wellness, emphasized the clinical significance of the new treatment.“As a physician, I'm driven by the pursuit of new technological advancements that can transform the way we approach mental health care. PrTMS does just that by enabling us to approach mental health care with precision and flexibility. We can now provide tailored treatment for patients with overlapping diagnoses and complex conditions, such as ASD, TBI, PTSD, and OCD, while addressing the specific needs of patients across a wide age range. It's a transformative step forward for our patients and our practice.”Neuro Wellness TMS Centers of America remains committed to delivering compassionate, patient-centered care that transforms lives and fosters healing for individuals and families in South Florida. Additionally, the center is preparing to unveil another groundbreaking treatment in the coming months, further expanding its commitment to innovation and excellence in mental health care.While PrTMS is not yet FDA-cleared, it has shown tremendous promise in clinical studies and research, offering a safe, non-invasive, and highly personalized approach to mental health care. This emerging technology is helping patients achieve significant improvements, even for conditions that have proven resistant to traditional TMS treatments.For more information about PrTMS or to schedule a consultation, please contact Neuro Wellness TMS Centers of America at 954-903-1323 or visit .About Neuro Wellness TMS Centers of AmericaNeuro Wellness TMS Centers of America is a leading provider of advanced mental health treatments, including TMS, Ketamine/Spravato-assisted therapy, trauma and grief therapy, and medication management. With a focus on innovation and compassionate care, the center offers hope and healing for individuals navigating complex mental health conditions.

