Hankook Tire Launches New Dynapro And Ventus Tires

The Dynapro portfolio now features an impressive six-tire roster spanning the on-road to off-road driving spectrum. The all-new, all-season Dynapro evo AS is engineered with the performance-oriented on-road SUV driver in mind. With added precision-tuned driving characteristics, the Dynapro evo AS improves dry and wet braking by 3% and 6%, respectively, over the tested category leader. Delivering maximum year-round performance, the Dynapro evo AS features an optimized groove design and contact patch that removes acute corners from the tread's lateral grooves providing quiet comfort and enhancing mileage and even wear.

Building on the success of its predecessor, the Dynapro HT, the Dynapro HT2 brings the latest innovations to the highway terrain segment while helping drivers go the distance comfortably with its 70K limited treadwear warranty for passenger spec sizes. Notable improvements around the tire's profile, pattern, and compound applications resulted in a 13% increase in mileage compared to the previous-generation Dynapro HT. Helping drivers drive safely year-round, improvements around the tire's siping count, main groove design, and hydrophilic compound inclusion have unlocked notable improvements regarding snow acceleration (up 6%), snow handing (up 7%), and snow braking (up 9%) in addition to wet handing (up 7%) and wet braking (up 6%) compared to the outgoing model.

"Our Dynapro line, which caters exclusively to the SUV and light truck segments, has continued to be a source of exceptional pride and innovative growth here at Hankook Tire," said Rob Williams, President, Hankook Tire America Corp. "With the addition of our latest Dynapro evo AS and impressive refinement of our next generation HT2 product, the Dynapro Family has continued to evolve to meet driver demands and show what a thoughtfully executed brand portfolio can accomplish."

The Dynapro evo AS is available in 26 sizes from 19 to 22 inches. The Dynapro HT2 is available in 55 sizes from 15 to 22 inches. For more information, please visit the Dynapro evo AS and Dynapro HT2 product pages .

Hankook Ventus evo and Ventus evo SUV

The new Ventus evo is the next step in uncompromised performance, joining the Ventus product family and leveraging its position as the longstanding dynamic summer driving benchmark for Hankook. Engineered for the modern-day enthusiast, the Ventus evo excels in providing the ultimate driving experience with a high-performance transverse drainage system, widening lateral groves that expand under heavy braking for added traction along with enhanced corning stability at high speeds thanks to a reinforced and flattened side profile. Compared to its predecessor, the Ventus evo improves wet braking by 7%, wet handling by 4%, dry braking by 6%, and mileage by an impressive 32%.

"The Ventus portfolio has always been synonymous with high performance," said Williams. "Much like its sport and supercar OE partnerships, the Ventus evo's new aerodynamically improved sidewall styled with Vanta Velvet lased graphics makes it look incredibly fast when standing still and even more so when in motion."

As a premium high-performance tire brand, Ventus serves as the main technical partner for the Lamborghini Super Trofeo series. Additionally, it has established an official partnership with Germany's renowned premium tuning company, BRABUS, supplying Ventus evo tires for collaborative projects that further showcase and validate its exceptional performance.

The Ventus evo is available in 22 sizes, covering rim sizes 18 to 20 inches. Additional seven sizes are available in its SUV configuration, supporting rim sizes of 18, 20 and 21 inches. For more information, visit the Ventus evo product page .

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

