Trump Honored at FIFA Peace Prize Ceremony
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump, who attended the event, was awarded the inaugural "FIFA Peace Prize."
Several well-known personalities joined the draw, including Kevin Hart, Heidi Klum, Tom Brady, Robbie Williams, Shaquille O'Neal, Rio Ferdinand, and Wayne Gretzky.
For the first time in history, the World Cup will feature 48 participating nations. Up to now, 42 countries have confirmed their participation.
Among the remaining six spots, four teams will advance through the European Qualifications play-off round, while the other two will secure their places via the intercontinental play-off stage.
Should the Turkish national football team earn qualification for the 2026 World Cup, they will be grouped in Group D with the USA, Paraguay, and Australia.
Türkiye is preparing for the playoff phase, where their opening challenge is a decisive semifinal clash against Romania.
If the Turkish squad triumphs over Romania, they will face the victor of the Slovakia–Kosovo encounter in an away playoff final for a spot in the tournament.
The playoff semi-finals are scheduled for March 26, 2026, with the final taking place on March 31, 2026.
