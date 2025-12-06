403
Ex-senior Ukrainian official gets removed amid corruption probe
(MENAFN) A senior Ukrainian official facing investigation for potential corruption was officially removed on Friday from the country’s National Security and Defense Council and the headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.
An online decree from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that former Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak was relieved of his duties in both state bodies, stating, “This decree shall enter into force on the date of its publication.”
The move follows Zelenskyy’s announcement last week of a comprehensive overhaul of the Presidential Office, during which he said Yermak had tendered his resignation.
Earlier on Friday, Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies reported that searches were being conducted related to Yermak, who has led the Presidential Office since 2020, including an investigation linked to a $100 million energy sector corruption case.
In the wake of Yermak’s dismissal, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov was appointed by Zelenskyy to take over Kyiv’s delegation in ongoing peace talks concerning the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
