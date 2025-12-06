403
Global Energy Experts Gather in Antalya for IAEE MECA 2025 Conference
(MENAFN) The International Association for Energy Economics (IAEE) inaugurated its energy and sustainability conference, IAEE MECA (Middle East and Central Asia) 2025, in the southwestern Turkish city of Antalya from Dec. 4-6.
The gathering unites international specialists in energy, economics, and sustainability. Anadolu is serving as the event’s global communications partner.
The summit will focus on both the challenges and prospects of the energy transition, with a particular emphasis on developments in the Middle East and Central Asia.
Dedicated sessions will explore topics such as small modular reactors, e-mobility, critical minerals, and energy transition strategies tailored specifically for Central Asia.
Gurkan Selcuk Kumbaroglu, chair of the IAEE MECA 2025 organizing committee, told Anadolu that delegates from 24 countries are attending the energy summit. While most participants are from the Middle East and Central Asia, attendees also hail from Brazil, China, and Europe.
“People from all over the world are participating in our event, which shows the importance given to Türkiye in the field of energy,” he stated.
Kumbaroglu mentioned that one of the preliminary workshops at the summit will focus on financing the energy transition.
He also highlighted that the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) took place in Brazil this year, and Türkiye will host the next session, COP31, in Antalya. He noted that the IAEE will take part in COP meetings, emphasizing that the energy summit serves as a preparatory event.
