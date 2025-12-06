403
Eurozone Economy Surpasses Growth Expectations in Q3
(MENAFN) The economy of the euro area expanded by 0.3% in the third quarter of this year, surpassing preliminary projections, according to final statistics released Friday by Eurostat.
This growth follows a 0.1% quarter-on-quarter increase in the previous quarter. Initially, Eurostat had projected a 0.2% expansion for the July-September period.
Within the European Union as a whole, gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.4% over the same timeframe.
Among individual member countries, Denmark recorded the highest quarterly growth, with GDP climbing 2.3%, trailed by Luxembourg and Sweden, each rising 1.1%.
Conversely, Ireland and Finland experienced the steepest declines, with output dropping 0.3% in both nations, while Romania saw a 0.2% reduction.
On a year-over-year basis, the eurozone’s GDP increased by 1.4%, compared with a 1.6% rise across the broader EU, noted Eurostat.
The eurozone comprises the 20 member nations that adopt the euro as their official currency.
