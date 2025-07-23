This Man Travelled From Kerala To Dubai To Meet Argentina Coach Scaloni

After being mobbed by fans for selfies during Argentina Football Association and LuLu Exchange's partnership-signing event at a Dubai hotel on Tuesday, Lionel Scaloni was introduced to Yadil M Iqbal.

The teary-eyed Argentina fan from Kerala, India, shook hands with Scaloni, and thanked him profusely before getting his Argentina shirt signed by the 2022 World Cup-winning coach.

Yadil, who hails from Kodungallur in the Thrissur district of Kerala, came to Dubai only to meet Scaloni.

“He is the coach who won us the World Cup. Meeting him today is a dream come true for me,” Yadil told the Khaleej Times, his voice still trembling with emotion.

Yadil's love for the Argentina football team also saw him board a flight to Qatar in 2022.

“It was the first time in my life that I travelled out of India. I had saved money for many years to watch Argentina at the Qatar World Cup in 2022,” said the 29-year-old.

Yadil, who owns three restaurants in his hometown, struck gold in Qatar, getting hold of all Argentina match tickets.

“I watched all seven matches. The first one was a heartbreak when we lost to Saudi Arabia. There was a lot of pressure on the team. But the team fought back and reached the final,” he recalled.

The nerve-racking final against France almost stopped Yadil's heart from beating at the giant Lusail Stadium.

“I thought I would die when France fought back every time after Argentina scored a goal and took the match to penalties. It was unbearable,” he said.

Yadil was 'dying' out there. But when Argentina finally won the greatest World Cup final in history, it gave Yadil the most incredible sense of joy.

“I could not believe that Argentina won the World Cup after all the drama, all the ups and downs in that final. Argentina finally became world champions and I was there to watch it live!”

Yadil also made headlines in Kerala with his creative talent by painting murals of Lionel Messi and building statues of the football icon in Kodungallur.

And in 2022, he prayed to God and 'promised' that he would go for 'Umrah' if Argentina won the World Cup in Qatar.

“So I went to Saudi for 'Umrah' after Argentina won. God has been very kind to me,” said Yadil, who, quite remarkably, had also named his son after Lionel Messi.

“I still have the dream of meeting Messi. His bodyguard sent me a couple of (Messi) shirts after he saw my Insta page,” he said.

Yadil has 1.5 million Instagram followers and last month, even Messi commented on a post he collaborated with a fan page to celebrate the Argentine legend's 38th birthday.

“'Muchas Gracias' (thank you so much)”, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner wrote on the special birthday post.

“That comment has got more than 450,000 likes,” Yadil smiled.

There was also a warm smile on Scaloni's face when Yadil had hugged him on Tuesday in Dubai.

“With the man who made us cry with happiness,” Yadil wrote on Instagram after posting that picture of him with Scaloni.

Reportedly, Scaloni has never been allowed to pay for his family dinners at restaurants across Argentina as owners of eateries refuse to accept money from a man who helped the football-obsessed country end its 36-year wait for the World Cup trophy.

Now it's not too hard to imagine Yadil doing the same if Scaloni and Messi ever pay a visit to one of his restaurants in Kerala.