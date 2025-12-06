403
US Envoy Mike Waltz plans to visit to Jordan, Israel
(MENAFN) US Ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, is scheduled to visit Jordan and Israel from December 6 to 10 for discussions on regional security and the implementation of President Trump’s 20-Point Plan for Gaza.
According to a statement from the US mission to the UN, the visit highlights Washington’s commitment to promoting stability in the Middle East and supporting the objectives of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803, which sets out a framework for moving forward in the region.
While in Jordan, Waltz will meet senior officials, including King Abdullah II and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, to discuss bilateral cooperation and the country’s pivotal role in facilitating humanitarian assistance to Gaza. The envoy will also consult with humanitarian organizations to review ongoing aid efforts.
In Israel, Waltz is slated to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog to strengthen US-Israel collaboration at the UN and coordinate on regional security and humanitarian initiatives. His itinerary will include briefings on the implementation of UN Resolution 2803 and visits to Karem Shalom and the Coordination and Monitoring Mechanism for Gaza.
The resolution outlines the creation of a Board of Peace, an International Stabilization Force (ISF), and an administrative committee within Gaza. The US statement emphasized that the trip reflects President Trump’s commitment to ending longstanding conflicts and fostering a peaceful, prosperous future in the Middle East.
