Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia, India urge commitment to Gaza ceasefire

Russia, India urge commitment to Gaza ceasefire


2025-12-06 03:20:30
(MENAFN) Russia and India expressed concern over the ongoing conflict in Gaza on Friday, calling for all parties to uphold the “cessation of conflict.” In a joint statement, Moscow and New Delhi emphasized the need for restraint, protection of civilians, adherence to international law, and avoidance of actions that could escalate tensions or destabilize the region.

The two nations also highlighted the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and stressed the importance of respecting prior agreements aimed at conflict cessation, facilitating aid, and achieving sustainable peace.

The statement followed the 23rd annual India-Russia summit in New Delhi, hosted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin in attendance, amid renewed Israeli attacks in Gaza violating the ceasefire established on October 10.

On the Iranian nuclear issue, both countries emphasized resolving matters through dialogue.

The summit also resulted in several memorandums of understanding covering trade, migration, maritime cooperation, health, food safety, fertilizers, academic exchanges, media cooperation, and enhanced people-to-people ties.

Additionally, Russia and India agreed to further develop bilateral settlement systems using their national currencies to maintain uninterrupted trade and to consult on interoperability of payment and financial messaging systems, including central bank digital currencies.

The two countries have elevated their relationship to a “special and privileged strategic partnership” and aim to reach $100 billion in bilateral trade by 2030, up from the current $68.7 billion. Putin’s visit comes as the US pressures India to halt Russian oil purchases, imposing a 50% tariff on certain imports linked to these acquisitions amid the ongoing war.

MENAFN06122025000045017640ID1110445132



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search