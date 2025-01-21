Lummus Expands Portfolio Through Versalis Partnership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Companies strengthen collaboration and competitive position in phenolics value chain

HOUSTON and SAN DONATO MILANESE, Italy, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven solutions, and Versalis, Eni's chemical company, announced a strategic partnership to license all of Versalis' technologies in the phenolics value chain.

Lummus will serve as the exclusive licensor for phenolics technologies, which ranges from Cumene to Cyclohexanone Oxime. Both companies will also collaborate on engineering, marketing and licensing, as well as providing proprietary catalysts and equipment for both processes.

"We have a strong partnership with Versalis, and this agreement reinforces our shared commitment to providing technologies that drive efficiency, reliability and sustainability for our customers," said Romain Lemoine, Chief Business Officer for Advance Materials and Energy Solutions, Lummus Technology. "Adding these technologies will strengthen our competitive position in the phenolics value chain and allow us to offer customers more complete, end-to-end solutions that span textiles, plastics and other key markets."

"We continue to be focused on developing our proprietary technologies for possible new applications and markets. Expanding the partnership with Lummus will strengthen our efforts in this strategic direction," said Fabio Assandri, Head of R&D, Licensing and Projects Development, Versalis. "With this partnership, leveraging our recognized advantages in R&D and IP, we can further enhance our know-how on technologies and catalysts in the phenolics value chain and expand the technology network in synergy with our partner."

Through this new partnership, both companies aim to continue to develop sustainable technology solutions and maximize efficiency, that will help meet the evolving needs of customers' need of reliable operation, energy efficiency and sustainability goals.

Lummus and Versalis began collaborating in the late 2000s with similar technology partnerships for Dimethyl Carbonate and Diphenyl Carbonate technologies.

About Lummus Technology

Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing technology solutions that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We license process technologies in clean fuels, renewables, petrochemicals, polymers, gas processing and supply lifecycle services, catalysts, proprietary equipment and digitalization to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit .

About Versalis (Eni)

Versalis, Eni's chemical company, is undergoing a transformation process into an increasingly sustainable and specialist company with a strong commitment towards circularity and decarbonisation, developing complementary recycling processes, gaining a larger presence in end markets and a leadership position in chemistry from renewable sources. To learn more: .

Contacts:

Lummus Technology

Matt Braud

+1 281 368 3116 (direct)

+1 225 335 3392 (cell)

[email protected]

Eni:

Press Office: Tel. +39.0252031875 – +39.0659822030

Freephone for shareholders (from Italy): 800940924

Freephone for shareholders (from abroad): + 80011223456

Switchboard: +39-0659821

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

Website:

SOURCE Lummus Technology, LLC

