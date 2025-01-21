Occupants Fortify Belbek Airfield Near Sevastopol - Media
1/21/2025 10:10:22 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians are building fortifications at the Belbek airfield near Sevastopol.
This was reported in Telegram by the Crimean Wind monitoring group, Ukrinform reports.
It is noted that this is evident from the changes in satellite images, the first of which was taken on October 22 and the second on January 20.
“We reported that the Russian military was building shelters at the airfield exactly a month ago. Now we can see the progress of this process,” the statement said.
The protective structures are being built using reinforced concrete structures that provide much better protection for aircraft from large debris and close explosions.
Lightweight frame structures are also being erected at parking lots to protect aircraft from drones, the Telegram channel added.
Earlier, Ukrinform reported that Russians are building reinforced shelters for aircraft at the Belbek airfield in Crimea.
