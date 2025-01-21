Madera County Implements Proactive Security Measures With C1

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Madera County and C1, working together, achieved full deployment of advanced security systems with comprehensive real-time monitoring

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- C1, the global solution provider elevating connected human experiences, announced that Madera County, California, has fortified its cybersecurity posture with advanced enterprise networking, cybersecurity, and communications solutions. This showcases their preparedness and ongoing commitment to security.

Madera County proactively recognized the need to bolster their security measures as cyber threats continue emerging as a growing concern for organizations and governments worldwide. By seeking innovative partnerships, the county exemplified its commitment to staying ahead of the continuously changing cybersecurity landscape.

Cisco recommended that Madera County engage C1 for deploying a comprehensive suite of security solutions, beginning with Cisco's advanced security technologies. The county began their C1 partnership with small-scale trials to assess compatibility, and only moved to production following successful implementations.

Previously, Madera County's security solution providers were not delivering a cohesive security framework, addressing issues on an ad hoc basis. "I saw the cyber-crime landscape change and how these attackers were beginning to do real damage; we developed a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy to combat the overarching challenges," recalled Brian Rohde, deputy chief information officer for Madera County. "With the emergence of ransomware targeting government agencies, we needed a technology partner who shared our strategic vision of how to protect our county."

Madera County embarked on a large-scale investment with C1 in Cisco security tools, including Cisco SDA, Cisco ACI, Cisco Stealth Watch (SNA), Cisco Umbrella, Cisco AMP, and Cisco Firepower Threat Prevention Firewalls, along with Arctic Wolf's managed detection and response (MDR) and extended detection and response (XDR) services.

"C1 took the time to really understand who we are," said Rohde. "It was clear that C1 understood the vision of the county's cybersecurity strategy and displayed the ability to not only align with the strategy, but fill in the gaps, from a technical perspective, in areas the county required assistance. Our senior management team and board agreed with our proposed strategy, and with their support we undertook the immense challenge."

The county now has improved visibility into security issues, resulting in reduced false positives and heightened overall security awareness.

"Madera County's commitment to improving its cybersecurity not only underscores the significance of leveraging advanced technology but also demonstrates a united effort to safeguard public resources and boost operational effectiveness," said Omar Bhatti, chief customer officer. "It is a privilege to assist in defending the county's systems and support such a forward-thinking organization."

About Madera County

Madera County, located at the geographic center of California, features a varied landscape, encompassing the eastern San Joaquin Valley and the central Sierra Nevada. Established in 1893, Madera County is home to 156,255 residents as of the 2020 census. With part of Yosemite National Park within its borders, the county leverages tourism and agriculture as key economic drivers. Despite these advantages, Madera County faces socioeconomic challenges, including a median household income below the California average.

About C1

C1 , the global technology solution provider elevating connected human experiences, is transforming the industry by creating connected experiences that make a lasting impact on customers, our teams, and our communities. More than 6,000 customers use C1 every day to help them build meaningful connections through innovative and secure experiences. Our successful track record of tangible positive business outcomes for our customers is a testament to our ability to provide them with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness, and deep domain expertise. C1 collaborates with nearly half of the Fortune 100, along with other key global industry partners to deliver solutions with a total lifecycle approach. C1 holds more than 5,600 technical certifications across thousands of engineers throughout North America and India, including three Customer Success Centers. Learn more at onec1 .

Additional Resources:

Case Study:

For more information, contact:

Kim Espinosa

[email protected]

832-721-0087

SOURCE C1

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED