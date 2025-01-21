Waud Capital Partners Announces Three Partner Promotions And One Principal Promotion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waud Capital Partners ("Waud Capital"), a growth-oriented middle-market private equity firm, is pleased to announce the promotions of Tim Cremieux, Kyle Lattner and Paul Sutphin to Partner, as well as Mike Lehman to Principal.

"At Waud Capital, we firmly believe that exceptional people drive exceptional value, and it holds true in both our portfolio and firm. I am proud of the caliber of talent we have within Waud Capital, and these promotions are a testament to that. The entire Partner group is excited to welcome Tim, Kyle and Paul to the partnership," said Reeve B. Waud, Founder and Managing Partner of Waud Capital.



Tim Cremieux (Healthcare Group) joined Waud Capital in 2017 and helped lead the recent PharmAlliance platform investment. He supports current portfolio companies Apotheco, PromptCare and Provider Network Holdings. Further, Tim is actively involved in the firm's investment efforts across the pharma services, payor services, medication supply chain, and wellness & functional medicine sectors, amongst others.



Kyle Lattner (Healthcare Group) joined Waud Capital in 2013 and helped lead the recent Senior Helpers and Mopec Group investments. He also supports current portfolio companies APDerm and Ivy Rehab, a team he's been an integral part of for almost a decade. In addition, Kyle is actively involved in the firm's investment efforts across medical device and supply chain services, home care, multi-site providers, and behavioral health sectors, among others.

Paul Sutphin (Software & Technology Group) joined Waud Capital in 2013 and helped lead the firm's recent investment in Science Exchange. He also supports current portfolio companies Fusion Health, PracticeTek and Sphere. In addition, Paul is actively involved in the firm's investment efforts across software, healthcare IT, fintech and tech-enabled services.

Chris Graber, Partner and Head of the Healthcare Group, added, "All of these new Partners have demonstrated extraordinary leadership, delivering value, insights and expertise to their portfolio companies and contributing to the continued success of Waud Capital."

In addition, Mike Lehman has been promoted to Principal in the Healthcare Group. Mike joined in 2021 and supports Ivy Rehab, Unifeye Vision Partners as well as Waud Capital's newest Healthcare investment, Mopec Group.

"These promotions underscore our momentum going into 2025 as we look to deploy capital across key sectors," said Justin DuPere, Partner and Co-Head of the Software & Technology Group at Waud Capital. "Our newly elevated leaders exemplify our talent-led, thesis-driven investment approach that will help us successfully capitalize on opportunities in the year to come."

About Waud Capital Partners

Based in Chicago, Waud Capital Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over 30 years of investing experience. Waud Capital seeks to partner with experienced management teams to build market-leading companies within two industries: software & technology and healthcare. Since its founding in 1993, Waud Capital has successfully completed more than 480 investments, including platform companies and follow-on opportunities. For additional information on Waud Capital, please visit .

