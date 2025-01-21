OKW's Extended Range Of NET-BOX Enclosures Is Now Suitable For Tough Wall-Mounted Industry 4.0 Electronics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Highly attractive and discreet NET-BOX enclosures for today's IoT/IIoT electronic systems

Plenty of room inside NET-BOX for the electronic components and connections

NET-BOX is perfect for IIoT and systems

OKW's has updated its NET-BOX wall-mount enclosures with new higher protection versions for 4.0, Smart Factory, IoT/IIoT and applications.

- Sean BaileyBRIDGEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Slim, stylish NET-BOX is now available with IP 65 protection. It is ideal for building management, central control systems, data acquisition, data systems engineering, gateways, measurement, supervision terminals and medical/wellness devices.NET-BOX's simple three-part assembly comprizes a bottom part, a curved front cover and a front lid that conceals connectors and cables. This smart design offers plenty of room for electronics and interfaces. No fixing screws are visible at the front, enhancing the enclosures' aesthetics.These UV-stable ASA+PC (UL 94 V-0) enclosures are available in two virtually identical versions. Version II offers faster installation because the mounting points on the bottom part are pre-drilled ready for the wall mounting screws.A three-point wall mounting system on both versions means there is no need to open the main electronics section. Only the front lid has to be refitted after installation. The assembly screws are Torx T10 to deter tampering. Inside, the bottom section has screw pillars for PCBs and assemblies.NET-BOX is available in three sizes: 5.51" x 5.51" x 1.83", 7.09" x 7.09" x 1.91" and 8.66" x 8.66" x 1.99". The standard color scheme is light gray (RAL 7035) for the front cover and lid with a lava bottom part.Accessories include infill covers (that increase enclosure capacity), IP 65 sealing kits, anti-slide feet for desktop use, a Torx T10 screwdriver and self-tapping PZ1 screws for PCBs.OKW can supply NET-BOX fully customized . Services include: CNC machining, lacquering, printing, laser marking, special materials, RFI/EMI shielding and installation/assembly of accessories.VIEW NET-BOX ENCLOSURES RANGE HERE >>

SEAN J BAILEY

OKW Enclosures Inc

+1 412-220-9244

email us here

NET-BOX Wall-Mount Enclosures For Smart Technology

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.