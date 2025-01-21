Circana Welcomes 18 New Participants To Its Diversity Advantage Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana TM, a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior, today announced the launch of the fourth cohort of its Diversity Advantage Program (DAP). Designed to empower minority- and women-owned businesses, the program provides access to valuable consumer data, expert coaching, and consulting services to help these businesses achieve growth and long-term success.

The fourth cohort of the DAP includes 18 businesses within the consumer packaged goods and general merchandise industries, marking a total of 81 participants known as“DAPers” since the program inception. Each DAPer gains free access to Circana's Liquid Data GoTM platform and Liquid Data CollaborateTM platforms, as well as legal support and exclusive DAP Masterclass Workshops that focus on training for essential business soft skills and knowledge.

“The results we've seen diverse-owned businesses achieve through DAP over the past four years inspire us and make us proud to collaborate with them on their growth journeys,” said Boris Oglesby, executive vice president and practice leader, Circana.“Each DAPer brings a unique story and ambition, and supporting them in breaking barriers and reaching their goals is a privilege. We're excited to welcome this new cohort and look forward to all they will accomplish.”

New participants in Circana's Diversity Advantage Program include:



Azteca Bakeries

BeautyStat

Carmichael's Honey

Fashion Fair

Luv Yu Bakery

Mas Panadas

Michele's Granola

Mingle Mocktails

MyTagAlongs

Nilo Brands

Painterland Sisters

RollinGreens

Sanzo

Seattle Chocolate Company

Shaw's Ice Cream

St. Jean's Cannery

Superfoodio Tayion Collection



As the program enters its fourth year, DAP is supported by more than 225 Circana employees in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, who contribute over 15,000 hours annually to support participants. The program is strengthened by collaboration with additional retailer partners, including Sobey's Canada, Kohl's, and Macy's. Circana selects program participants from businesses accredited by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council and the National Minority Suppliers Development Council, as well as those recommended by retailers with their own diversity supplier programs.

To be eligible to participate in Circana's Diversity Advantage Program , companies must have annual sales between $1 million and $25 million and can be recommended by a participating retailer. For more details about the program and information on how to apply, interested parties can contact ... .

About Circana

Circana is a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. Through superior technology, advanced analytics, cross-industry data, and deep expertise, we provide clarity that helps almost 7,000 of the world's leading brands and retailers take action and unlock business growth. We understand more about the complete consumer, the complete store, and the complete wallet so our clients can go beyond the data to apply insights, ignite innovation, meet consumer demand, and outpace the competition. Learn more at circana.com .

