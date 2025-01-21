Red Badger Hires Houses Of Parliament CIO To Lead New Public Sector Practice

(MENAFN- Pressat) Red Badger, a leader in digital transformation for some of the world's most prominent brands and institutions, is proud to announce the launch of its dedicated Public Sector practice. This new initiative will bring the company's deep digital expertise, innovative methods, and progressive technologies to the public sector, helping organisations tackle complex challenges with cutting-edge, highly effective digital solutions.

For 15 years, Red Badger has partnered organisations with millions of customers such as Chase, HSBC, Santander, FT, BBC, Sky, Nando's, Levi's, OVO, and Compare the Market. The company is renowned for delivering high-performing, user-centric digital products and platforms in record time, across complex customer and technology landscapes.

A Unique Approach Tailored for the Public Sector

Red Badger's approach, honed through years of launching mission-critical digital products for leading commercial brands, will be brought to bear on the unique challenges of the public sector. With increasing demands for efficiency, sustainability and user-first services, and responsible deployment of AI for impact, Red Badger's methods align perfectly with the priorities of the government, public and third sector looking to solve complex challenges.

Leadership to Match the Mission

To lead this ambitious new practice, Red Badger is delighted to announce the appointment of Dan Cook, a highly respected leader with over 15 years experience driving digital transformation across the public and third sectors. Most recently serving as the Chief Information Officer of the Houses of Parliament, Dan brings a lived experience of navigating the unique challenges and opportunities in government and public services.

Dan will lead the tailoring of Red Badger's proven methodologies to meet the demands of public sector organisations. Under his leadership, the practice will focus on progressive approaches to addressing organisational challenges and help public organisations better serve their citizens in the digital age.

Dan commented:“Today's government faces unprecedented pressures, transforming public services to meet evolving citizen expectations within a new funding reality. I'm thrilled to join Red Badger and bring its world-class expertise to the public sector, helping to deliver meaningful change at scale through digital services. Red Badger's long history of investing in social value - such as bringing digital solutions to social mobility, inclusion, and rare gene disorders - was a major attraction, offering me even more opportunities for impact.”

A New Era for Red Badger and the Public Sector

To meet the challenges ahead, Red Badger's Public Sector practice is poised to provide the delivery capability and innovative approaches needed to make an impact at pace. With a focus on citizen-centric solutions, Red Badger is ready to transform public services just as it has transformed some of the world's most successful businesses.

For more information about Red Badger's Public Sector practice contact Dan directly at

Dan Cook

Director of Public Sector, Red Badger

+44 7854 869804