Turkey's TPAO plans major investment in Libya’s energy sector

(MENAFN) Turkey's state-owned Turkish Corporation (TPAO) is poised to invest in Libya’s industry, eager to tap into the country’s vast, untapped resources, according to General Manager Ahmet Turkoglu, who spoke on Sunday.



Addressing the Libya Energy and Economic Summit (LEES) 2025 in Tripoli during a panel titled "Libya: At the Nexus of the Global Energy Trade," Turkoglu emphasized TPAO’s renewed focus on Libya as part of its broader global expansion strategy.



“We are here because we recognize immense potential,” Turkoglu remarked, pointing to Libya’s goal of increasing its oil output to 2 million barrels per day. “I’m confident Libya will surpass these targets.”



He further reaffirmed Ankara’s strong belief in Libya's energy future, stating that TPAO is ready to make substantial investments.



“In the past, we invested but unfortunately had to leave. Now, we aim to restore our ties and are prepared to invest billions of dollars into this significant opportunity,” he stated.



