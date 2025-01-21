Israeli Occupation Forces Tighten Siege On West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- The cities and villages of the West have been tightly besieged by the Israeli forces (IOFs) since the start of the ceasefire deal, which came into effect on Sunday.

The cement blocks placed on the entrances of these areas hinder citizens' movement, and such measures taken by the Israeli occupation compelled tens of captives who have been set free as part of the first batch to spend night in Ramallah with their families' members.

The IOFs continue imposing blockade on Ariha city for the second day in a row and fire tear on the city's people.

Nablus, Salfitand Ramallah also are facing military cement blocks that doubled the sufferings of citizens while moving.

This suffering coincides with attacks carried out by some settlers on Palestinians and their property since Sunday evening.

The settlers stoned vehicles and set fire to some cars near Ramallah and Qalqilya.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, Palestinian presidency spokesman, said the Israeli far-right government tries to drag the West Bank into a comprehensive confrontation.

In a press statement, the presidency condemned these Israeli occupation measures.

These crimes committed by "terrorist" militias and the Israeli army are part of continued war of genocide launched by the Israeli occupation against Palestinian people, their property and sanctities, he noted.

He considered the step cancelling punishments imposed on settlers will encourage them to commit further crimes.

He called on the new US administration to stop these Israeli crimes and policies, which will not make peace for anybody.

Implementing the international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative is the only way for security and stability as a basis for resolving the Palestinian cause and establishing Palestine's statehood with East Jerusalem as its capital, Abu Rudeineh said.

In addition, Palestine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates deplored these Israeli occupation measures aiming to impose further collective punishments on Palestinians in the West Bank through shutting down the entrances of governorates, cities, villages and camps.

The number of cement blocks, barriers, closing the West Bank is 898, including 16 iron gates, it said, noting that they separate the West Bank from its parts and hinder citizens' movement.

The ministry blamed the international community for its failure to pledge commitments toward Palestinian people and provide international protection to them.

It demanded imposing deterrent sanctions on the Israeli occupation state and Jewish "terror" members by dismantling the "terrorist" organizations of settlers and drying up their funding, according to the statement.

On January 19, the Israeli army announced reinforcing fight forces, within the framework of preparations for the release of captives, through setting up further checkpoints on the main entrances of cities and areas. (end)

