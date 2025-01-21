Trump chooses personal bodyguard to become director of secret service

(MENAFN) Donald has announced that Sean Curran, his personal bodyguard and head of his Secret Service (USSS) security detail, will be appointed as the new director of the agency. The decision, revealed by Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. on social media, comes after the resignation of former Director Kimberly Cheatle, following security failures in handling multiple assassination attempts on Trump during his 2024 reelection campaign.



Curran, who was part of the team that protected Trump during a shooting incident at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania in July 2024, will now take charge of the Secret Service. The gunman in that incident got within 150 meters of Trump, firing shots that grazed Trump’s ear and killed one person in the audience. A second gunman was arrested in September for an ambush at Trump’s golf course in Florida.



Criticism of the USSS stemmed from the communication breakdown that allowed the attacker to approach so closely. However, former USSS agent Bill Gage praised Curran for performing his duties as trained, despite the lapses by the advance team.



While some sources have criticized Curran for lacking the necessary experience to manage a large agency like the USSS, having only overseen Trump’s security detail, Curran’s supporters argue that he has earned Trump’s trust and is well-suited for the job. He will replace Ron Rowe, who briefly led the agency after Cheatle's resignation.

