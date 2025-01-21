WHO regrets US withdrawal decision, hopes for reconsideration

(MENAFN) The World Organization (WHO) expressed regret on Tuesday over US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the UN health agency, made just hours after his inauguration. The organization urged Trump to reconsider, emphasizing the importance of continued cooperation.



Trump signed an executive order on Monday directing the United States to withdraw from the WHO, criticizing the agency's response to the pandemic. Speaking at the White House shortly after taking office, Trump argued that the US was contributing far more to the organization than China, accusing the WHO of taking advantage of the United States. "World Health ripped us off," he stated.



The United States is the largest financial contributor to the Geneva-based WHO, providing substantial support critical to the organization's operations worldwide. The UN health agency responded to Trump's decision by expressing disappointment.



"WHO plays a crucial role in protecting the health and security of the world's people, including Americans," said WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic at a press briefing in Geneva. "We hope the United States will reconsider and we look forward to engaging in constructive dialogue to maintain the partnership between the USA and WHO, for the benefit of the health and well-being of millions of people around the globe."

