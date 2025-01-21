Trump intends on doing great Chicago illegal immigrant invasion

(MENAFN) President-elect Donald plans to begin his mass deportation efforts with a large-scale raid in Chicago, set to start the day after his inauguration, according to the Wall Street Journal. The operation, involving 100-200 ICE officers, will target illegal immigrants with criminal records but will also detain anyone present who entered the U.S. unlawfully.



Trump had promised during his campaign to conduct the "largest deportation operation in American history," beginning with individuals who have committed crimes. The first raid location was selected due to Chicago's significant immigrant population and the city's status as a sanctuary city under Democratic Mayor Brandon Johnson, who has vowed not to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.



Former ICE Director Tom Homan, appointed as Trump's border czar, emphasized that Chicago will be the first city targeted, and warned that city officials who obstruct the operation could face legal action. Other major cities like New York, Los Angeles, Denver, and Miami are expected to follow as part of the broader plan.

MENAFN21012025000045015687ID1109112447