Iranian FM Voices Satisfaction With 'Process, Pace' Of Indirect Talks With US

MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, April 27 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi expressed satisfaction with the latest round of indirect talks between Iran and the US.

He made the remarks on Saturday while speaking to reporters at the end of the third round of the indirect negotiations between delegations from the two sides in the Omani capital Muscat, headed by him and US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, on Tehran's nuclear program and the removal of Washington's sanctions, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Iran's official news agency IRNA.

"I am satisfied with the process of the talks' formation and their pace," Araghchi said, noting that the negotiations "reflect a good and satisfactory process."

"The atmosphere is good, and both sides have seriousness. I think that the other side also has the will. We are completely determined. However, whether an agreement can be reached or not, I am certainly hopeful but very cautiously," said the minister.

He added that the two sides "gradually entered into some more detailed and technical discussions" during the third round of indirect talks.

"We exchanged our views in writing several times. In indirect talks, technical discussions require some precision, and, therefore, positions were mainly exchanged in writing," he said.

Araghchi emphasised that the two sides' seriousness in the talks was completely evident, which created an atmosphere that "makes us hopeful about the progress of the talks."

He revealed that the fourth round of the talks would be held next Saturday at the levels of the experts and senior negotiators, adding that Oman would announce further details about the upcoming round.

Iran and the US held the first round of indirect talks in Oman on April 12 and the second round in Italy on April 19.

Ahead of the latest round of talks, US President Donald Trump told Time magazine, "I think we're going to make a deal with Iran," while repeating his threat of "a war with Iran" if talks falter.

Iran, for its part, has maintained that all sanctions against it should be lifted in a way that benefits the Iranian people and emphasised that Tehran would not negotiate on its right to enrich uranium, which it called "among the red lines."