Kuwait Amir Congratulates US Pres. Trump On Assuming Power

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent on Monday a cable of congratulations to US President Donald on assuming power.

In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed sincere congratulations for President Trump on the inauguration ceremony as the US leader.

His Highness the Amir commended historic deep-rooted ties between Kuwait and the United States.

His Highness the Amir affirmed that he looks forward to enhancing friendship bonds and cooperation in all fields between the two friendly countries to serve their nations in light of strategic partnership.

His Highness the Amir wished President Trump everlasting well-being and success, and further progress and prosperity to the US. (end)

