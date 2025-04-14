403
Prime Minister Departs For US On Official Visit
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, April 13 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan departed for the United States on Sunday for a two-day official working visit on the heels of a visit by His Majesty King Abdullah II's to Washington, D.C.
During his stay, the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet with American officials to discuss ways to strengthen and expand relations, particularly in the economic sector.
He is accompanied by Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yarub Qudah and Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan.
