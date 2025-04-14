United Airlines Announces Direct Flight Between Costa Rica And San Francisco, USA

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) Starting May 23, United Airlines will inaugurate a daily direct route between San José, Costa Rica, and San Francisco, California. The inaugural flight will depart from the West Coast of the United States at 11:34 p.m. local time and arrive in Costa Rica at 7:15 a.m. From the Costa Rican capital, departure will be on May 23 at 8:45 a.m., arriving in San Francisco at 2:34 p.m. on a Boeing 737-MAX8 aircraft.

With this flight, the Costa Rican capital will be connected for the first time with United's seven hubs in the U.S., building on its position as the largest North American airline in Costa Rica and Central America.

Frederick Thome, United Airlines' Director of Sales for Central America and the Andean Region, explains that this airline is one of the largest in Central America, with a strong presence in Honduras, Guatemala, Panama, and Costa Rica.“With the opening of this flight, San José will be connected to one of the most important U.S. hubs, putting the country on the map for tourists on the U.S. West Coast. The new route responds to the demand from Costa Ricans to fly to this destination, bringing significant benefits for tourism between the two cities.”

The state-of-the-art aircraft will have a capacity of 166 passengers, offering entertainment in every seat, and the airline plans to soon add Starlink technology to offer free Wi-Fi on all its aircraft.

Erick Barboza, Aeris' director of business development, explains that the arrival of this airline is a joint effort between the airport and the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT).“The San Francisco Airport is also involved here, with whom we have worked together, talking with the operational side to convince them to offer this route, which has been the number one unserved route for the last eight years. Any route we serve directly automatically has an impact on tourist arrivals, and Costa Rica's image is very strong, thanks to our Pura Vida experience. The Costa Rican traffic to the US city is mutually beneficial.”

“One of the biggest challenges will be to continue promoting the route and supporting ICT so the flight remains profitable and that the sales structure achieves what United has set out to do. Today we live in a very competitive world, and at Aeris we always want to provide additional benefits to airlines,” he added.

San Francisco, California, is among the 11 US cities hosting the best prospects or tourists with a high interest in traveling to Costa Rica for their next vacation. The majority are between the ages of 29 and 39, with incomes between US$100,000 and US$150,000 per year, college graduates, married with children, and interested in visiting countries that promote sustainable tourism .

They are also nature lovers, interested in cultural and culinary activities, sports, and more, according to the most recent“Best Prospects Study: United States Market,” conducted by the ICT.

Furthermore, this city has more than 30,000 hotel rooms, with options ranging from luxury properties to more affordable options. Due to San Francisco's size, almost any hotel you book will be the perfect starting point for exploring all the city's iconic landmarks, enjoying spectacular views, and enjoying the best dining experiences in different parts of the city.

Juan Santamaría Airport continues its efforts to attract new air routes and provide a unique service in the region. Barboza explains that the number of kiosks has currently been expanded to provide a better passenger experience. Additionally, expansion and improvements to the terminal are underway, with an investment of US$390 million.“An additional carousel will be added to the arrivals area for baggage claim. The passenger reception area (meet and greet) will also be renovated, a business center will be added with car rental services, and the immigration lobby and airline check-in will be expanded to provide greater convenience for tourists.”

“At the airport level, the parking area for aircraft that need to stay overnight in the country will be expanded. Vehicle parking will also be expanded, and finally, a hotel with a direct connection to the terminal will be opened under the Moxy by Marriott brand, with more than 160 rooms,” he concludes.-

