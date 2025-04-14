Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
King Receives Indonesian President


2025-04-14 01:22:27
Amman, April 13 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II received Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at Marka Airport on Sunday at the start of his two-day visit to Jordan, according to a royal court statement.
Also present to receive the Indonesian president were His Royal Highness Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad His Majesty's chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Minister of Investment Mothanna Gharaibeh, the Escort of Honour, a number of ministers and officials, Jordan's Ambassador to Indonesia Sidqi Omoush, and Indonesia's Ambassador to Jordan Ade Padamo Sarwono.
Royal Jordanian Air Force F16 fighter jets accompanied the Indonesian president's aircraft upon entering Jordanian airspace.

