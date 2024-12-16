Bitpanda expands globally; secures in-principle approval from Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) to enter UAE market

(MENAFN- Atteline) * Regulatory milestone: Bitpanda has proven its regulatory compliance first approach as the most regulated and trusted European platform and is now showcasing the ability to spread this approach globally by securing in-principle approval from VARA

* Middle East expansion: Company strengthens international presence and signals commitment to Middle East by opening its first non-European office in Dubai.

* Future Readiness: Once licensed for operation, Bitpanda will offer a comprehensive suite of products and services to B2B customers and B2C UAE investors.



Dubai, UAE, 16 December 2024 – Bitpanda, Europe’s leading crypto platform, is accelerating its global growth by obtaining an in-principle approval from the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) in under 8 months from submission. Once officially licensed Bitpanda will be able to to commence operations in the UAE as Bitpanda Broker MENA DMCC, marking its official entry into markets beyond Europe and solidifying its position as a trusted, global player in the digital assets space.



With the UAE emerging as a premier hub for digital finance and cryptocurrency trading, Bitpanda’s in-principle approval by VARA underscores its ambition to lead the global adoption of regulated virtual assets. The expansion follows a series of strategic moves, including the establishment of its Dubai office at the DMCC Crypto Centre earlier this year, onboarding a team of regional experts, and forming key partnerships with financial institutions such as The National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (“RAKBANK”) and CoinMENA, one of the UAE’s leading licensed crypto platforms.



Eric Demuth, Co-Founder and CEO of Bitpanda, commented: “In Europe, we have built a reputation as the most trusted and regulated digital asset platform. Now, we are scaling this proven model globally, with Dubai and the UAE serving as our strategic launchpad for international expansion. The opportunities are immense, and we are uniquely positioned to seize them – both as Europe’s leading crypto broker and as a top infrastructure provider in the digital assets space.”



The UAE’s forward-thinking regulatory framework and status as a global digital asset hub make it the ideal choice for Bitpanda’s first step outside of Europe. VARA’s robust regulatory guidelines foster innovation while prioritizing investor protection—core principles that align seamlessly with Bitpanda’s mission to offer secure and accessible digital asset solutions worldwide.



Fabian Reinisch, General Counsel of Bitpanda, added: "Securing VARA’s in-principle approval in under eight months reflects the strength of VARA’s progressive regulatory framework and Bitpanda’s steadfast commitment to compliance and innovation. For over a decade, we have demonstrated that a compliance-first approach is the only path to sustainable and responsible growth in our industry. Now, we are extending this approach to markets beyond Europe.”



Bitpanda’s expansion reinforces the company’s commitment to operating in accordance with the highest regulatory standards, while actively supporting the global adoption of digital assets. With its track record as Europe’s most regulated crypto platform and rigorous focus on meeting and exceeding regulatory requirements, Bitpanda is well-positioned to deliver a secure and seamless experience to investors across the UAE and, ultimately, the wider region.



As it expands into the Middle East, Bitpanda is taking a decisive step toward a truly global presence, reaffirming its role as a pioneer in driving the adoption of digital assets around the world.



About Bitpanda



Bitpanda was founded in Vienna in 2014 and is the leading European crypto platform. With a selection of over 2,800 digital assets, including more than 500 crypto assets and numerous stocks*, ETFs*, precious metals and commodities, the Austrian fintech unicorn offers one of the most comprehensive ranges of digital assets available in Europe. Already trusted by over 5 million users, and dozens of institutional partners, Bitpanda holds licences in several countries, and has a proven track record of working with local regulators to keep assets safe and secure. This makes Bitpanda one of the safest and most strictly regulated trading platforms in the industry. In addition to its headquarters in Vienna, Bitpanda has offices in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin and Bucharest.



