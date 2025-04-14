Jordan To Celebrate Flag Day With Nationwide Flag-Raising Ceremonies

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 13 (Petra)– Jordan will mark Flag Day on Wednesday, April 16, with flag-raising ceremonies held at noon across all governorates and key locations throughout the country.Specially designated sites across the Kingdom will feature 20-meter-long flag garlands, where the Jordanian flag will be raised in celebration of the occasion.Minister of Culture Mustafa Rawashdeh announced the launch of the campaign "Our Flag Flies High," aimed at reaffirming the central place and dignity of the Jordanian flag as one of the most prominent symbols of national sovereignty, uniting all Jordanians."In the fabric of our flag lies the depth of our history and the meaning of our identity in its Arab roots," Rawashdeh said. "It is the banner under which all Jordanians of every background, region, faith, and social class gather, and it is the emblem that shades us under the homeland."The minister emphasized that the flag embodies the values of the Jordanian state and leadership moderation, balance, pride in Arab and Islamic heritage, and openness to the world. The Jordanian flag, officially adopted on April 16, 1928, is derived from the banner of the 1916 Great Arab Revolt, symbolizing the fight against oppression and the aspiration for freedom.Rawashdeh added that the campaign reflects national pride in the symbolism of the flag, celebrating it as a lofty emblem flying above Jordan's proud and historic landscape under the Hashemite leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II 41st descendant of the Prophet Mohammad and Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II.The campaign, he said, also provides an opportunity for citizens to express their national pride by raising the flag on their homes and wearing it close to their hearts.