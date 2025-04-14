403
U.S. airstrikes on Yemen leave six dead, injures 13
(MENAFN) Airstrikes believed to be conducted by the United States on the western outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen's capital, have left six dead and 13 injured, as reported by health officials affiliated with the Houthi movement. Local residents indicated that the strikes targeted a ceramic factory in the Bani Matar area, with fighter jets audible throughout the city.
In a separate development, reports emerged of two additional US airstrikes in the northern provinces of Marib and Al-Jawf, raising the total number of US strikes in northern Yemen to 25 on Sunday.
These military actions come on the heels of the Houthis claiming responsibility for three airstrikes aimed at Israeli locations, including the Sdot Micha military base, Ben Gurion airport, and an undisclosed "vital target" in Ashkelon. Earlier, the Israeli military announced that a missile fired from Yemen was "likely intercepted" by its air defense systems.
The situation has become increasingly tense between the Houthis, the United States, and Israel, particularly following the US military's resumption of airstrikes on Houthi positions on March 15, aimed at preventing further assaults on US and Israeli interests in the region.
